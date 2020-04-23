As the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg continues a months-long refurbishing of its front lawn area, city officials are doing their part to spruce up adjacent Lee Street with a repaving project.
Earlier this week, city council approved a $20,544 bid by Greenbrier Excavating to repave the street, along with a $34,992.50 bid by the same company to pave the parking lot of Fire Station No. 2, just a couple of miles away.
WVSOM undertook demolition of the crumbling retaining wall along Lee Street and added a sidewalk, according to Will Alder, the school’s physical plant director.
The street was already on the city’s list for repaving before WVSOM’s separate project commenced, city manager Jacy Faulkner told The Register-Herald.
“Now, we just have more reason to get it done,” she said.
Although an exact timeline for completion of the paving has not been set, the project must begin before the end of the current fiscal year, Faulkner noted.
WVSOM’s project also included work on utility lines and renovation of the stairway leading to the main building’s central entrance. A wide path of “brick pavers” — brick-like blocks that are designed to withstand the pressure of being walked on — has been installed between the steps and the entrance. Pavers engraved with the names of WVSOM Alumni Association donors will be added later, according to information disseminated by the school via social media.
The school has placed three flagpoles on the front lawn, and the cracked pillars on each side of the stairway have been replaced. Decorative stone is being added to the front of the retaining wall adjacent to the pillars.
WVSOM is also installing an electric sign near the Silo Lane entrance to the campus and adding two groups of parking spaces.
