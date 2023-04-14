The Meadow Bridge Public Library is in its closing stretch, and a local resident is among those who are unhappy with the situation.
A late March post by assistant director Kim Massey on the Fayette County Public Library website read: "We are so sad to announce that the Meadow Bridge branch of the Fayette County Public Library will be closing Monday, May 1, 2023."
A social media post by Randall Patterson opposing the closure move was shared recently with Becky Kellum, director of Fayette County Public Library, by one of her board members. Patterson has also submitted comments to local newspapers decrying the closure.
"This is not something we decided overnight," Kellum said. "We've been looking for some other place to house the library for about two years.
"They're losing a building; they're not losing library service."
The last day the library will be open to the public is Thursday, April 27, so all items should be returned by then. The book drop will be checked for returned items through the end of May and then removed. Starting in May, the FCPL bookmobile will visit Meadow Bridge once a week to provide library services to the community, library officials noted. The bookmobile will be located in the Meadow Bridge Missionary Baptist Church parking lot every Thursday during the summer from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Or, as in other sections of the county, individuals who so desire can register to have books delivered via the system's homebound program.
The summer reading program will be conducted on the bookmobile on Thursdays from June 15 to July 20 at 11 a.m. for ages 3-12.
Kellum and FCPL board members cite low attendance and circulation, as well as the need for more upkeep of the facility on Montrado Street in town that has housed the library for years, as reasons for the closure. Kellum said the town won't be left totally without library service, as the county bookmobile will continue to make visits, and she didn't rule out the possibility of reinstating fuller library service in the future, provided the right situation arises.
Patterson, meanwhile, said the library board erred in voting to close the Meadow Bridge site. A longtime educator from Meadow Bridge and a former board member for the FCPL system, Patterson says he is sorely disappointed with the closure decision. He recalled past efforts by himself and others to seek other locales for the local library.
"I would like to take a few minutes as a former member of the Fayette County Library Board to say how disappointed I am in the Fayette County Library Board for voting to close the Meadow Bridge Library," said Patterson. "Libraries are government-funded by the taxpayers through a county levy. To my understanding, county government is not a profit-making business. They were established to provide service to the citizens. If one citizen is served, then there is success."
By phone this week, Patterson reiterated his displeasure. "I was rather shocked and disappointed (with the decision)," said Patterson, who said he fought to prevent library closures while he was on the board of directors, as well as going along with, for example, the purchase of a building for the Montgomery Library and improvements at other sites. Patterson also cited his efforts in scouting out better possible locations in town to house the library. Also, he said he has assisted with repairs on the current building in the past.
"I'm sure some of the (library) usage is down, but I still think a library is important," he said, adding, "We're still paying our taxes."
The arrival of new families (Patterson estimates 10 to 15 so far) in the area ahead of the opening of the new school makes it more important to keep the Meadow Bridge site open, he stressed. "We are trying to grow, and I think a library is important to the community."
A financial quote from an architect for a room in the under-construction Meadow Bridge PK-12 Regional School to house a FCPL facility was in the $600,000 range, Kellum said, and that was a cost to which the library board could not commit.
Another possibility was the consideration of Fayette County Schools allowing to remain standing a building on the elementary school campus which is planned for elimination so that the library could possibly move there, Kellum said. If that occurred, the library board would have had to cover heating and sewage costs. That move would have cost "a big chunk of change" in the $600,000 to $700,000 range, as well, and therefore wasn't feasible, she said. Library officials would have had to stipulate they had the financial resources on hand before reaching an agreement with the school system.
According to Tim Payton, the FCS director of operations, the regional school will not have a library. "The new Meadow Bridge school will have a media center, but it will not be open to the public as a library," Payton said.
"We did offer a portion of the existing elementary school to the Fayette County Public Library, but I believe the costs were too great for them," Payton said. "That would have given them a separate building.
"As Becky told you, we also looked at a room within the school that would have outside access only."
If the library moved into the old building on the school campus, library hours would have had to be lengthened, Kellum said, and possibly they would have had to seek another group to share use of the building.
Kellum said the board of directors explored seeking the use of a vacant restaurant building in town, but to make it usable would have been cost-prohibitive. Board members would have considered committing to spend $100,000 or maybe more on another building in the area, Kellum said. "That was considering if we would buy land and put a prefab building on it or buying an existing building and renovating it," she said. "We spent a couple of years looking at places, and nothing really was acceptable at the time."
The Town of Meadow Bridge owns the current building being used for the library, and town council recently drew up a long-term lease on the site for the first time. However, the library board opted not to pursue the lease. FCPL has not had to pay rent for the Meadow Bridge site in the past, and would not have had to in the future, according to the lease. The library system would have had to pay for utilities and maintain upkeep inside the building and on the grounds.
In addition to Meadow Bridge, which employs one branch librarian for 25 hours a week, and the Oak Hill branch and administrative office, other current FCPL sites include Ansted, Fayetteville, Montgomery and Mount Hope. The Gauley Bridge site was eliminated in 2013. However, local community members there recently announced plans for a non-FCPL library at town hall, which is the former Gauley Bridge Elementary School.
Kellum says the Covid-19 pandemic helped lead to a dip in library attendance and circulation county-wide in recent years. Meadow Bridge, for example, had attendance of 2,337 in 2018 and that had fallen to 1,435 in 2022, while circulation went from 8,757 in 2018 to 2,219 in 2022. Other corresponding sites and their figures were: Ansted — attendance from 6,007 in 2018 to 3,412 in 2022, and circulation 13,603 in 2018 to 4,588 in 2022; Montgomery — attendance 8,227 in 2018 to 6,515 in 2022, and circulation 26,735 in 2018 to 7,467 in 2022; Mount Hope — attendance 1,703 in 2018 to 2,755 in 2022, and circulation 13,753 in 2018 to 4,480 in 2022; Oak Hill — attendance 17,261 in 2018 to 12,250 in 2022, and circulation 58,073 in 2018 to 20,637 in 2022; Fayetteville — attendance 13,284 in 2018 to 8,306 in 2022, and circulation 44,616 in 2018 to 10,542 in 2022; and bookmobile — attendance 19,756 in 2018 to 15,103 in 2022, and circulation 40,888 in 2018 to 15,103 in 2022.
Funds from a special levy passed in Fayette County in February 2020 paved the way for about $510,000 annually to be used beginning on July 1, 2020, for libraries throughout Fayette County. That levy will be up for renewal in 2025.
In the most recent fiscal year, FCPL received a $21,000 cut in grants-in-aid funding from the West Virginia Library Commission due to a significant drop in population in Fayette County, Kellum explained. "Many libraries in West Virginia had a cut in their GIA funding after the 2020 census was taken," she said. To cover the deficit, FCPL trimmed its book fund by $20,000.
"If the library is closed, I for one will not be voting for the library levy," Patterson said, adding that he feels others in the area share his sentiments. Patterson suggested that, instead of closing Meadow Bridge, the board could have consolidated, for example, the Oak Hill and Fayetteville libraries which are geographically close to each other, and left the Meadow Bridge facility open to serve a more rural pocket of the county. "I just don't think a bookmobile can provide the access," he said.
If bookmobile numbers in Meadow Bridge are positive enough in the future, Kellum said that could possibly open a path for the board to consider resurrecting a library site in the western Fayette County town.
