The Meadow Bridge Homecoming Festival has experienced some struggles of late.
Covid-19 restrictions forced cancellation of the long-running festival in 2020, and loss of venue and insufficient volunteers led to shelving the event in 2022, according to representatives.
A press release on behalf of the volunteer organizing committee says that local property owners Roger Patterson and Glen Diehl this year have provided a location at 19 Patterson Mt. Road (the former Carol’s Restaurant building) for the 2023 festival, and committee members are anticipating welcoming the return of residents and out-of-town visitors to a slightly scaled-down festival on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5.
The 2023 event will occur due to a combination of factors, according to the press release. With the building and grounds being provided, support from the town council agreeing to close a street, and “considerably more people” volunteering to help, the committee voted to proceed with planning.
While somewhat smaller, the festival will follow primarily the same program as past years. Locations will vary for certain activities. This year’s theme will be “School’s Gone – Homecoming is Back,” which is an acknowledgment of the demolition of the old Meadow Bridge High School.
The 6 p.m. parade on Friday will start the weekend activities. Ribbons will be awarded in several categories for the participating floats, cars, motorcycles, off-road vehicles, horses, tractors or “most any imaginative and creative entry.”
Listed activities for the weekend are as follows (subject to change):
Friday
• Parade lineup will be on Diehl Street, at the community building, and in Patterson’s field beside the firehouse.
• Registration is 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. at the town hall parking lot.
• Miss Meadow Bridge Festival queens will be announced at 5:30 p.m. at the community building.
• Parade begins at 6 p.m.
• The awards ceremony following the parade will be at the restaurant building at 7:30 p.m.
• DJ Joe will provide dance music beginning at 8:30 p.m.
• Bounce house is provided for children on both Friday and Saturday
• Greenbrier Dairy Ice Cream truck
Saturday
• Arts and crafts/vendors may set up starting Friday around 4 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. There is limited space, so it’s first come, first served. Contact Patricia Jones at 1-304-646-4036.
• Baking and agriculture entries will be accepted at the community building from 10 to 11 a.m. Contact Beverly Walker at 1-304-484-7641.
• A pet contest will be at the restaurant building. Registration is from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Contact Nancy Fornsberg or Zach Moul.
• Face painting and lawn bowling for children will be from noon to 6 p.m.
• An “open mic” session begins at 1 p.m. Contact Loretta Shuck at 304-484-7029 to pre-register or come by to see if openings are available.
• A drawing contest for children has been added this year.
• Bingo will be at the community building at 3 p.m.
• Gospel singing will be at 3 p.m. at the restaurant building.
• Local authors Roger Patterson and Myra Alley-Kingsberry will be on hand to promote their books, with the latter being available for book signing at 4:30 p.m.
• Alex Thomas will perform at 5 p.m.
• Corn hole competition is set for 6 p.m. on Blaker Street.
• The Thomas Taylor Band will perform music for dancing beginning at 7 p.m.
• Tickets are available to purchase now and throughout the festival for drawings of the cash giveaway, the gun, and the handmade quilt. Drawings will be at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
• Door prize drawings and auction items will be at random times during the event.
• Sandwiches, drinks and snacks will be available at the restaurant building and concession stand.
• Voting for “Best of the Parade” will be ongoing throughout the event.
Insurance restrictions will not permit a fireworks display this year, organizers say.
The volunteer organizing committee invites people to “take advantage of this opportunity to participate in the parade and the contests, enjoy some music and visit with family and friends.”
Seating will be available for dining, and bleachers will be available outside. You must bring your own chairs for inside seating and if you require a chair for outside. No alcoholic beverages are allowed.
There is always a need for volunteers. Contact committee president Randall Patterson at 1-304-575-7051 if you have some time to give, want to participate in any way, or have questions about the program.
