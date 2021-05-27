Warren R. McGraw, who has served the citizens of Wyoming County for 55 years as a lawyer, politician, and judge, announced his resignation from the circuit court bench late Thursday afternoon because of the debilitating effects of Parkinson’s Disease.
“It is with great regret and sadness that, after 55 years of service to my fellow citizens of Wyoming County and the State of West Virginia, I must retire as Circuit Court Judge of the 27th Judicial Circuit,” McGraw wrote in his resignation letter addressed to Gov. Jim Justice.
“As a result of my physical impairments due to Parkinson’s Disease, it has become too difficult to fulfill the duties of Judge in this great state of West Virginia.”
McGraw set June 21 as the date of his retirement – the states 158th birthday.
