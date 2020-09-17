PINEVILLE — A McDowell County woman was arrested Thursday and charged with drug possession charges after a Wyoming County deputy conducted a traffic stop in Pineville.
Deputy Joseph Cornett with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a road patrol in Pineville when he noticed a white Hummer SUV traveling south on W.Va. 10 toward River Road. After seeing that the SUV’s license plate light was out as well as not signaling as it turned at the intersection of W.Va. 10 and Route 97 in Pineville, Cornett turned on his blue lights and stopped it on W.Va. 10.
Cornett said in his report that he “could smell the slight odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”
The driver, a male juvenile, gave permission to search the vehicle. During the search, a container with about 7 grams of marijuana was found along with a marijuana cigarette and $12,520 in cash, Cornett said in his report. A “white powdery” substance that was found was field tested “and tested positive for a cocaine substance.”
Six blue pills identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule 4 controlled substance, were found along with two plastic bags containing crushed pills identified as Xanax. Pills were being sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab for testing.
Mary Elizabeth Saunder, no age available, of McDowell County was arrested and charged with unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally possessing Alprazolam, cocaine and marijuana, according to the report.
Cpl. Logan Cook and Cpl. Todd Reilly with the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene to assist Cornett, according to the report.
