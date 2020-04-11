Berwind — The death of a man whose remains were found June 17, 2019, in the Berwind Lake area of McDowell County is being investigated as a homicide, investigators said Friday.
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan announced Friday that the human remains found in the Berwind Lake Management Area in neighboring McDowell County, W.Va., have been identified as a missing person, Lonnie Meadows.
The remains were found on June 17, 2019. The positive identification was made after the Federal Bureau of Investigation performed forensic analysis and other scientific examinations on the remains, McClanahan said in a press release Friday.
Meadows was reported missing in May 2019. Since that time, an ongoing investigation has been underway into his disappearance. In June 2019, human remains were discovered near Berwind Lake in McDowell County. Because of this close geographical proximity to the area where Meadows was last seen, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office investigators assisted McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in processing that scene. Information concerning Meadows’ disappearance was shared with those authorities, according to the press release.