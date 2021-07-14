welch — A McDowell County deputy has been suspended from duty after being charged with domestic battery against his wife.
The deputy, Martin Kevin Shelton, 47, of Avondale, has been suspended with pay pending the investigation, Sheriff James Muncy said.
The alleged incident occurred Tuesday, July 6, and was investigated by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment.
Cpl. D.G. Pierson advised (Shelton’s wife) was crying and very upset while speaking to the troopers,” at Roderfield, Marsh stated in the complaint.
“Cpl. Pierson advised (Shelton’s wife) stated that when she came home this evening, Kevin (Shelton) was drinking and intoxicated. Cpl. Pierson advised that (Shelton’s wife) went on to state that Kevin and she had gotten into an argument and that she was leaving and taking the kids with her, at which time Kevin got very angry.”
According to the report, Shelton’s wife said that her husband grabbed her by the wrist and arm and then struck her in the mouth.
Shelton’s wife was later interviewed by the troopers at the Welch detachment, according to the complaint, at which time it was noted that “her bottom lip was swollen with dried blood on it.”
Sheriff Muncy said the State Police is handling the criminal investigation into the incident, and the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is assisting the Sheriff’s Office with the internal investigation.
“We will not put up with any kind of domestic violence within our agency,” Muncy said.
“That’s a serious matter. If it did happen, it will not be tolerated.”