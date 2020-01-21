A 39-year-old McDowell County woman who pleaded guilty to two armed robberies faces 60 years in prison, Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons reported Tuesday.
Parsons served as special prosecutor on the case. He and defense attorney Gloria Stevens struck a plea deal before McDowell Circuit Court Judge Rudolph Murensky II.
Angela Pistorious is set to be sentenced for the two armed robberies in May, said Parsons.
The defendant was charged with two counts of armed robbery, stemming from crimes committed on Christmas Eve 2017.
Parsons said Pistorious entered a Dollar General Store at Bradshaw with a .45 caliber handgun and brandished the weapon to rob the store.
She later entered Sammy’s Marathon in Ieager and brandished the gun, demanding money.
Parsons said the handgun was not recovered but that records show Pistorious had legal possession of the gun at the time of the robberies.
“These were her first felonies,” Parsons said Tuesday, after the plea hearing. “For the whole incident, she got less than $2,000.
“She did it to pay off a drug debt,” Parsons added, summarizing Pistorious’ statement to prosecutors on why she robbed the two stores.
The term of imprisonment for robbery is left to the judge’s discretion, said Parsons.
He added that he believed a term of 60 years is reasonable in Pistorious’ case.
“When you actually brandish a firearm, and you actually threaten violence, that’s another level in a robbery,” he said. “I felt that, based on the experience I’ve had in my career, that 60 was the appropriate number.
“No one was physically injured, but that escalated level of violence, to me, felt like that (should) enhance the penalty she should face.”
l l l
Pistorious’ sister, Jessica Daugherty of Coon Branch and Daugherty’s 16-year-old son, Jeremy, were shot to death by Daugherty’s husband, 34-year-old Michael Kennedy of Wyoming County. Kennedy was convicted of the murders in January 2019.
Pistorious testified in McDowell Circuit Court in January 2019 that she discovered Jessica and Jeremy after they had been shot. Jeremy was dead at the house, while Jessica died weeks later a nursing home.
Pistorius testified at Kennedy’s trial that she and other members of her family helped her sister install security cameras before the shootings. The family also kept guns: Daugherty had a .22-caliber pistol, Jeremy owned a .380-caliber pistol, and Pistorius said she had a .45-caliber handgun.
Defense attorney Floyd Anderson asked, “so if Mike (Kennedy) came down there you were going to shoot him?”
“If he was carrying a gun, yes,” she replied in January 2019.