McDowell County mayor arrested for possession, DUI wins re-election bid in a landslide

WAR — The mayor of War has won re-election, despite facing numerous charges in Fayette County after being pulled over Saturday.
In Tuesday’s municipal election, according to the city's Facebook page, incumbent Mayor Robert Beavers defeated his challenger Grover Mahone by a vote of 123-40.
Beavers was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and using a cell phone without handheld features while driving on May 8.
But on Tuesday, Beavers, 67, won easily.
Town council results showed Herb Billings leading the way with 134 votes, followed by Debbie King, 119, Emma Shelton, 106, David Deel, 100, Crystal Matney, 98, Loretta Hampton, 89, Bill Boyd, 65 and Oggie Davis, 34.
Recorder Sarah Muncy was unopposed.