McDonald’s found liable for hot Chicken McNugget that burned girl’s leg.
fort lauderdale, fla. (ap) — A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns.
Thursday’s split decision found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food. It found McDonald’s USA liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food.
The girl’s mother ordered Happy Meals from a drive-thru in 2019. A nugget fell onto her 4-year-old daughter’s leg.
A second jury will determine how much McDonald’s USA and franchise holder Upchurch Foods will have to pay the family.
Congressional budget agency projects bigger deficits as debt talks continue.
washington (ap) — The Congressional Budget Office says this year’s projected federal budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion. That’s due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues. Overall, the agency expects deficits to increase by $20 trillion in the 2024 to 2033 period, with a caveat that their projections are “subject to a great deal of uncertainty.” The updated 10-year projection comes as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders try to break an impasse on raising the government’s debt limit. Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on whether and how to raise the ceiling.
Biden taps Jefferson to be Fed’s vice chair, Adriana Kugler as first Hispanic on Fed board.
washington (ap) — President Joe Biden has nominated Philip Jefferson, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, to serve as vice chair of the board. Biden has also chosen Adriana Kugler, a Georgetown University economist, to join the Fed’s board. If confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first Hispanic American on the Fed’s interest-rate-setting committee.
Commerce Department starts process to fund tech hubs across the U.S.
washington (ap) — The Commerce Department is launching the application process for cities to receive a total of $500 million in grants to become technology hubs. The $500 million is part of a $10 billion authorization from last year’s CHIPS and Science Act to stimulate investments in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotech. It’s an attempt to expand to the entire United States tech investment that’s largely concentrated around Austin, Texas; Boston; New York; San Francisco; and Seattle. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says, “This is about taking these places on the edge of glory to being world leaders.”
