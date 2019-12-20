Lori Harper, hiring manager at the Robert C Byrd McDonald’s in downtown Beckley, has been painting various McDonald’s windows for nearly 20 years, and this year she has painted a sizable Nativity scene that spans across four of the downtown restaurant’s road-facing windows.
According to Harper, she has always fostered a love for art.
“I’ve always enjoyed art and creative-type projects. It is just something that I like and have always been able to do well. God has blessed me that way. It brings me pleasure to sit down and paint and draw.”
While Harper has been drawing and painting for a good portion of her life, she did not start painting windows until her sister-in-law told her to try it two decades ago.
“She knew I could paint, but I had never done anything like it before. I was a little reluctant because I didn’t want to do a bad job, but she said it was easy. She was right. That was 20 years ago.”
Harper had only been employed at McDonald’s for five years when she started painting windows.
As Harper bounced between working at different locations, she painted windows along the way.
“When I worked at the Harper Road McDonald’s and the Sophia McDonald’s, I would paint the windows there. I would do scenes for Easter, Halloween, McDonald’s characters, Thanksgiving, Christmas and sometimes even Saint Patrick’s Day.”
For 15 years, Harper became well-known by customers for her intricate hand-painted designs, but when she transferred to the downtown location five years ago, she was forced to stop painting windows.
“I don’t know why, but I just couldn’t get the paint to stick on the windows,” Harper explained. “Customers would come in and ask me to paint something and I had to tell them that I just couldn’t.”
It wasn’t until a customer suggested that she try acrylic paint, that Harper tried her craft again.
Another customer requested that Harper paint the Nativity scene.
“The customers always seem to like the work I do, but they really wanted me to do a Nativity scene.”
Harper explained she had painted Nativity scenes before for Christmas, but usually on smaller windows.
“When they asked me to paint it, I thought let’s just go big.”
“I draw everything out on the window first,” she said, detailing her process. “It’s kind of like painting in a coloring book. I don’t follow any patterns. I just imagine things in my head. Whatever feels right I put on the windows and people always seem to like it.”
Harper’s mural took three days and around 20 hours to complete. All the labor was done while Harper was on the clock, meaning she had to jump back and forth between painting and assisting customers.
Harper did mention that while she drew all the outlines alone, her daughter, Christina Harper, did help her by filling in parts of the mural.
“People requested for me to do this and they ask me to do it because they genuinely like to see my paintings. I do it for our guests because they enjoy it. They watch me paint and they take pleasure in it and I like to do things to bring happiness. I just hope people see it and enjoy it and remember what Christmas is about.”
To see Harper’s mural visit the Beckley McDonald’s at 2930 Robert C Byrd Drive.