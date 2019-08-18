Teresa McCune, chief public defender for the Public Defender Corporation for the Thirtieth Judicial Circuit, and U.S. District Court Judge Irene Berger have been named to the Lawyers & Leaders Class of 2019 by West Virginia Executive (WVE) magazine and West Virginia University (WVU) College of Law.
The honors program recognizes the accomplishments of legal professionals who have made a positive impact on the state and the nation and dedicated their careers to serving others and their communities, the release said.
The other inductees of the 2019 class include:
Ola Adekunle, patent counsel for Google LLC; Ellen Cappellanti, managing member at Jackson Kelly PLLC; Patrick Casey and Sandra Chapman, founding members of Casey & Chapman, PLLC; Elliot Hicks, owner of Hicks Resolutions and Ellerbee Enterprises, Inc.; Scott Holcomb, representative for the State of Georgia and partner at Holcomb + Ward, LLP; Tom Lane, partner at Bowles Rice; Marcie McClintic Coates, head of global policy for Mylan; Jill Cranston Rice, partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP; Melissa Settles Watkins, member at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC; Joshua Weishart, professor of law at WVU; Kate Roberts White, access to services manager for Legal Aid of West Virginia; and Allyson Chandler and Stephen Scott, members of the WVU College of Law Class of 2019.
“The WVU College of Law is proud to continue partnering with West Virginia Executive magazine on the Lawyers & Leaders awards,” Gregory Bowman, dean of WVU College of Law, said in the release.
“The individuals honored this year have demonstrated superb leadership, a strong commitment to service and a deep love of the state of West Virginia. We are so proud to honor them and celebrate their wonderful accomplishments.”
The Lawyers & Leaders Class of 2019 will be honored Aug. 22 at a reception at WVU College of Law.
