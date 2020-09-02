MCA South working toward October opening

MONTGOMERY — Life is being breathed into portions of the former WVU Tech.
Work is ongoing on converting Maclin Hall and the Tech Center to host Mountaineer Challenge Academy South, a program of the West Virginia National Guard, beginning this fall. MCA South is slated to receive its first class of cadets on Oct. 11, 2020. Thereafter, the academy will be on a regular schedule of two classes a year every April and October, according to Deputy Director Debi Gipson.
“As a lifelong resident of the Montgomery area, I cannot express how excited I am to see this wonderful program come to our area,” Gipson said. “After seeing WVU Tech, Valley High School and the YMCA leave our area, it feels good to see something actually starting here.
“I think we will see this academy grow, and it will be something our town can be proud of and be known for. In a few short months we will see the old Tech campus come to life with marching and cadences and I hope it brings a smile when you get to see it.”
MCA South plans to graduate 100 students twice a year. Each class is a 22-week residential program, during which the cadets can receive their high school diploma in a quasi-military atmosphere. That will be followed with a 12-month post-residential phase, which prepares cadets to return to their community.
Construction in recent weeks has centered on reconfiguring the Tech Center for use for the MCA program, Gipson said.
“The majority of the construction process has been on the Tech Center,” said Gipson. “Classrooms and computer labs have been added where the bookstore was located, as well as on the bottom floor in the old recreation space.
“Fortunately for us, the Bears Den was in great shape and did not need renovated, and will be used as our DFAC (dining) area. Maclin Hall is our other building, which will house our logistics department, administrative offices, as well as cadet sleeping rooms.”
“As of right now these are the only two buildings we have, but hope to be able to obtain some sort of partnership that includes the Baisi Center,” Gipson continued. “This is a much needed building for us considering the gym floor would be a great asset to obtain for purposes of physical training exercises.”
As he was about to embark on his second term earlier this summer, Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said the city has been in discussions to possibly take over the Baisi Center and work with MCA to allow the academy to participate in its physical training while also using the building for community activities.
“Of course, the YMCA left Montgomery, so the city is now looking into taking the Baisi Center and making it a community building and working in coordination the Challenge Academy, because they want to lease part of the building for exercise and things at 0530 in the morning, and I don’t think that’s gonna compete with anything the community wants,” Ingram said.