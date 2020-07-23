After a section of Main Street was closed because of an unexpected roof collapse last month, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold wants city officials to ensure that other vintage buildings in the city's downtown district are safe, he announced Thursday.
The roof of the Walton Building on Main Street collapsed June 24 around 3:30 a.m., damaging several adjacent buildings, including New Law Offices, JanCare and Wells Fargo.
Because of the early hour, nobody in the four buildings and no pedestrians or drivers were harmed. When a structural engineer reported later on June 24 that a brick parapet at the Walton building had the potential to fall, Rappold closed Main Street to traffic.
On July 15, owners of New Law Office and the Walton building reported that their buildings will have to be demolished. Rappold said Main Street cannot be opened to traffic until the Walton building is demolished.
"I was advised by our structural engineer that it would not be advisable," he said. "He just said the (Walton) structure's very unstable and the most dangerous part, at this point, is that front parapet — that it's just crumbled brick.
"If it did fall, it would be very easy to project into both lanes and even as far as across the street," said Rappold. "So he vetoed the idea, which I understood."
The Walton building was constructed more than 70 years ago, and a city structural engineer reported that a construction flaw had most likely caused the roof collapse.
Rappold said more of the buildings on Main Street and Neville Street were built in the same time period and that they could have the same structural flaw. He said the incident has sparked an interest among Council and city officials in ensuring that other downtown buildings are safe.
"My wish would be that the Walton building, under ideal circumstances, would be the only building in downtown Beckley, both on Main and Neville, that was constructed with the method that contributed to this catastrophic collapse," said Rappold. "But there's no assurance of that, because all these buildings are in that 80-year-plus age range."
He said he hopes a priority of the recently elected Council will be to ensure safety in other downtown buildings.
"We've got our heads together, now, to determine the responsibility of our code department and the responsibility of the building owners, to conduct structural evaluations to determine whether or not there are similar problems of any type that might result in a catastrophic collapse.
"It would be my preference, so that all of Council was involved, to conduct a workshop and have it attended by a structural engineer to explain what he may recommend or the approach he may take in making the evaluation.
"Chances are, the cost to do not only the buildings on Main Street but buildings along Neville could be in the range that city Council would need to pass approval on."
He said that the "first choice" is for property owners to conduct structural studies of their buildings at their own expense. If they are unable to do so in a certain period of time, the city may opt to engage services of a structural engineer and pay the bill. Then, the city would bill the owners for the service and possibly work out an installment payment plan for the study.
In the case of a structural defect found in a building, Rappold said, property owners would be "the first source of remediation, for sure, to bear that expense.
"If they didn't, then, you know, our code department may have to get involved, to register a decision," he said. "I don't think condemnation would be the very next step, but if structural recommendations were made, and the property owner for whatever reason, whether absentee or unavailable or simply did not comply, our code department may get involved to either permanently or temporarily limit the use of that building."
Rappold said safety and "maintenance of a viable and attractive downtown area" are the goals of any plan involving older buildings.
"Hopefully, it won't come to a total demolition," the mayor said. "In my unprofessional opinion, if Walton building had been inspected in anticipation of something like this, which nobody had an inkling of any reason to consider that, but remediation in this case could've been accomplished."
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher, a local historian, said Thursday that he wants to preserve downtown buildings.
"I don't know much about the buildings on Main Street, but I would hope there was a way the buildings could be saved to ensure the integrity of the block," Sopher commented.