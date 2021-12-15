The Alderson Town Council passed a motion last week to take no action against its mayor of eight years Travis Copenhaver – unless he is convicted of three felony charges that he is facing in Greenbrier County.
Attached to this motion was also a stipulation that the council would allow no more comment from the public on the matter at future meetings.
“Any further discussion of this matter distracts from our consideration of other important business of the town,” said Councilwoman Doris Kasley who proposed the motion.
Alderson resident and attorney Ryan Keesee, who has been the primary voice in town seeking to remove the mayor, said he was thankful that council members finally made their opinion known on the matter, but cautioned the council against its attempts to quash any future discussion on the issue.
“This is a public forum,” Keesee said. “This is why you have public meetings. If we're not going to talk about the subjects that concern the citizens of Alderson, why have public meetings in the first place? ... To limit public debate in this forum on certain subjects is a very dangerous precedent and this City Council should think twice before they do so.”
Councilman Charlie Lobban was the only member of council to vote against Kasley's motion and instead proposed a motion of his own.
He is also the reason council made any type of public vote on the matter. At the November council meeting, Lobban requested that discussion regarding Copenhaver’s future as mayor be placed on the December agenda.
Lobban was the first to speak on the matter at the council meeting last week and made a motion that Copenhaver “step down or take a suspension” until the criminal case is resolved.
He added that Copenhaver would have to do so voluntarily because council only has the authority to remove a mayor if it pursues legal action against him, which Lobban said the city does not have the funds to do.
During previous meetings, Copenhaver has made it clear that he will not step down from his position because he is innocent until proven guilty.
Copenhaver was charged with burglary, child neglect and conspiracy, all felonies, as well as assault, which is a misdemeanor, in September.
The charges are the result of allegations that in June, Copenhaver, along with his 12-year-old son and his brother-in-law, Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, broke into a home in Alderson, stole weapons from the residence and also harassed a woman who was there at the time.
The case against Copenhaver was bound over to the Greenbrier County grand jury after a magistrate judge ruled that probable cause was found for the felony charges during a preliminary hearing in October.
While Lobban praised the work Copenhaver has done as mayor, calling it a “a wonderful job, mostly” Lobban said the charges against the mayor have resulted in a negative image for the town.
“This issue is bad, as far as bad for the town. It may have nothing to do with the town, but it does,” he said.
Lobban’s motion failed shortly after it was proposed when Copenhaver, who presides over all council meetings, asked for second and none was made by any other council member.
“The motion is therefore null and void,” Copenhaver said.
The council members then voted on Kasley motion.
Kasley said she did not see how the council could remove the mayor because, in her opinion, Copenhaver had yet to meet any of the state statute requirements which allow for the removal of an elected official.
Grounds for removal include official misconduct, neglect of duty or incompetence. Being convicted of a felony for a crime that took place while a person was in public office would be considered official misconduct, according to the statute.
“My belief, at this point, is that there is no basis for consideration of the matter of removing the mayor,” Kasley said. “From what we’ve heard from our attorney at that (special council meeting in September), there is no claim of neglect of duty, nor incompetence and no basis exists for such a claim.”
Prior to voting on the motion Councilwoman Ruthie Allen asked if Copenhaver had anything to say on the matter.
Copenhaver said he has remained silent on the issue because he has the right to do so and has also been given that advice by his attorney.
“People just absolutely can’t stand that there has been no comment,” he said. “You all should well know that a charge is not a conviction and when and if the time comes, I will walk out the door and hand the next person the keys. But I will not, because the code is very clear, I have not been neglect of my duties, I'm not incompetent because I haven’t been committed, there has been no maleficence of my office and I have not been convicted.”
In response to Copenhaver’s comments, Councilwoman Ann Eskins said she was “sympathetic of the situation” and how difficult it has been on the mayor and his family.
During a council meeting in November, Copenhaver said that since the charges were released, “people have berated, belittled and made threats towards my family and myself.”
Following a roughly 15-minute discussion on the matter, council members voted to approve Kasley motions to drop the matter regarding the mayor and to allow no more public comment unless there is a conviction.
Council members heard no public comment on the matter prior to voting and it was only after a 20-minute report form the mayor following council’s vote, that Keesee, the only person who signed up to speak on the matter, was heard.
Keesee asserted that conviction of a felony is not the only way to meet statuary requirements for removing a public official.
“The mayor’s mere presence at the time and date of the actions of which he’s charged, indicates a distain for the rule of law,” Keesee “One set of rules for him and another set for the rest of us. That in turn, makes him incompetent to be our mayor.”
In addition to conviction of a felony, “any willful unlawful behavior by a public officer in the course of his or her performance of the duties of the public office” is also considered to be official misconduct, according to state statute.
Keesee ended his remarks by saying he did intend to run for mayor of Alderson against Copenhaver, “if he does indeed make it that long,” in the next election, which will take place in 2023.