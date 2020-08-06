Mayor says Code Enforcement is expanding

Following an overnight roof collapse of a Main Street building on June 24, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said expansion of the city's Code Enforcement Office will make it possible for inspectors to pay closer attention to structures that could pose threats.
The roof of the unoccupied Walton Bonding building on Main Street, a historic building, fell due to a construction flaw and damaged surrounding buildings. As a result, the New Taylor Law Office was irreparably damaged. Both buildings are being demolished by Empire Salvage Company.
Adjacent buildings, including the JanCare Ambulance and Wells Fargo offices, were also damaged. Rappold said the JanCare building could have sustained irreparable damage, too, but there was no official confirmation of the building's status on Thursday.
One downtown property owner raised the roof after the collapse.
Attorney and developer Steve New's newly renovated law office was destroyed in the roof fall. New on Wednesday called out for Code Enforcement to pay closer attention to old buildings, in order to protect developers who are spending "hundreds of thousands or millions" of dollars to upgrade downtown structures.
The mayor said a new Code Enforcement staff has been in planning for the past three years and is already expanding.
"Three years ago, the city looked ahead toward being able to provide proactive Code Enforcement services such as those discussed now," Rappold said. "That's when we increased the number of Code employees and began their training and education and testing to become certified Code Enforcement officers.
"It's a fairly lengthy process, and we are about there now."
City treasurer Billie Trump said in February that the city had hired four Beckley Fire Department firefighters to be Code Enforcement officers. On Monday, Trump said that the newly constructed BFD Station #3 on Charles W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard will house the expanded Code Enforcement Office.
Rappold said that, prior to the expansion, the city had only one Code Enforcement officer. As a result, Code Enforcement involvement was limited to responding to "routine neighborhood aggravations and new construction building standards," the mayor added.
With the current addition of four more officers, Rappold said city officials are already taking steps to increase inspections of downtown buildings — a plan Rappold had announced in late June.
He said the city is in the process of soliciting RFQs (request for quotations) from structural engineers to conduct structural inspections and recommendations that Code Enforcement will study and enforce in downtown commercial buildings.
Rappold said that, after finding a structural problem, Code Enforcement will ask the building owner to make corrections.
"We are considering incentives for vacant property owners to make their properties productive," he said.
In the past, the city's downtown buildings have been the focus of a tug-of-war between historic preservation groups and building owners who have plans to develop.
The city, which has demolished vacated historic buildings to add parking spaces for downtown businesses and residents, including the Burleson building last year, has drawn ire from David Sibray, a board member of the nonprofit Preservation Alliance of West Virginia and a former chairman of the city's Historic Landmarks Commission.
Sibray has said that the city's Historic Landmarks Commission has not taken an active role in following state code as it relates to historic preservation in Beckley – a charge that Beckley Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon has denied.