Mayor Rob Rappold says the financial situation is the best it has ever been in the City of Beckley.
Rappold told Beckley Rotarians Tuesday during his State of the City address although the financial situation is strong, they need to continue to work to serve the people and offer continued maintenance.
"Our new police headquarters is a good example of that," he said. "Maintenance is an area where they city needs to take keep taking action."
Rappold also mentioned his conservative administration, and how it keeps the city in good hands. He correlated his comments on the administration with judging a person's ability to manage a business based on how he manages his personal finances.
"I'd like to include myself in that conservative group," the mayor said. "I will say I think I'm driving my late 1990s or early 2000 Acura now. So, I hope that speaks to how I manage my personal finances a little bit.
"I just say that because I don't want people to think we're spending money willy nilly because we're not."
The City of Beckley has a $22 million budget, Rappold said, and is required to budget a balanced budget. He said if the city expects to bring in $22 million, then they will definitely spend $22 million.
"Each year at budget time, we really scrub the requested budgets by the different department heads. We don't have a blank checkbook, and we are cautious with the way we spend our money," he said.
He said at the end of the fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2019, for a budget of $22 million, the city was off by 1 percent, or was about $200,000 in the negative area.
"That is purely an income statement. If we were to turn our head and look at our balance sheet on any given day we have a tremendous bank balance, and that's why we're able to do some of the things we've done and will continue to do," he said. "That's an available cash and it's very strong."
Rappold also discussed the success of the Historic Black Knight Country Club after the city purchased it last year. He said the city has a deal with a local bank, with a 15-year mortgage and excellent interest rate.
"We're one year into that mortgage now, and in all honesty we have the funds, if it were a priority, to pay Black Knight off today, but it's not a priority," he said.
Rappold said due the good deal they have, it wouldn't surprise him if the establishment was paid off within the next five years.
"Hopefully that speaks to the financial management and the overall financial condition of the city."
Rappold also made comment to Rotarians about a recent article printed in The Register-Herald reporting the city implemented a 1 percent business and occupation tax, when it was actually a consumer sales tax. However, The Register-Herald corrected the mistake online shortly after publication.
The city should be receiving a shipment within the next week or so of a "Fallen Officer Memorial." He said due to fundraising efforts and a large donation from a Beckley resident, there will be ribbon cutting ceremony for the memorial in late August.
Rappold also commended the work of a new fire station at the cornerstone of the newly implemented Z-Way. He said the facility will offer an emergency egress, allowing for a quick evacuation during emergencies.
The Burleson building, a building in the historic district of downtown Beckley, was recently issued a certificate of appropriateness, which recognized the building was beyond any reasonable means of repair and renovation. Rappold said the city can now move forward in acquiring the building to tear it down for parking space use.
Rappold said more parking is a dire need for Beckley. He told the story of a local businessman who wanted to open a clothing store in downtown – a store described as an "apparel chain supplying on-trend clothing, accessories & more for tweens" – but was concerned about available parking.
"There was a nice building on Neville Street and they came to look at it and said, 'Well, where's your parking? You don't have any parking, we can't give you a franchise if you don't have any parking," Rappold said. "So that tells me we need parking down there."
Rappold also referred to the "Beckley Hole," located on the corner of Neville and Heber Street, which city officials say they want to turn into downtown showpiece. He said city officials are planning to meet this week regarding the "Hole," but did not go into specifics.
"We're getting closer, I'll just say that, it won't be much longer like it has been," he said.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jnelsonRH