Voters in Beckley will choose a mayor from among the most diverse candidate pool in the city’s history with the city’s nondiscrimination ordinance driving the narrative.
The 2020 race was circled on the calendar in January 2019 when city council voted 4-2 to add gender identification and sexual orientation to the list of protected classes in housing and employment under the Human Rights Ordinance.
Voting against the measure was Janine Bullock and Kevin Price, both of whom have drawn opposition on the ballot. Voting for the ordinance were Sherrie Hunter, Tim Berry, Tom Sopher and Ann Worley. Hunter and Berry, at-large candidates, have attracted competition for their seats. Sopher is running unopposed and Worley is not seeking reelection. Council member Frank Williams was not present for the vote.
West Virginia Family Policy Council president Allen Whitt, a Republican who is running against incumbent Shelley Moore-Capito in the the U.S. Senate primary, had attended the hearing that preceded the vote and later bashed Mayor Rob Rappold on a Huntington podcast. The mayor, who did not have a vote but supported the ordinance, is up for reelection.
Whitt’s group is associated with the national Family Research Council, an American fundamentalist Protestant activist group with a stated mission is “to advance faith, family and freedom in public policy and the culture from a Christian worldview.” The organization is listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The tempest sparked a strong response from those in favor of the protection and those who entered the race on the grounds that they wanted to take the city in a more conservative direction for religious reasons.
Transgender woman Danielle Stewart, chair of the Human Rights Commission, entered the race after the ordinance passed. If elected, Stewart would be the first transgender woman to serve as mayor.
Sherry Wade later entered the race on the platform of conservative values. In her candidate profile in The Register-Herald, Wade wrote, “It was my greatest disappointment when our elected officials passed the sexual orientation and gender identity ordinance with public accommodations included in the initiative.
“As mayor of Beckley, I will proudly represent conservative values. It is my goal to remove ‘public accommodations” from the sexual orientation and gender identity ordinance.”
She was endorsed by her church, Faith Community Church. If elected, she would be the city’s first woman mayor.
But she did not get the endorsement for mayor by the Family Research Council, according to a May 26 web posting by the council. That went to Jim Wills, who identifies as being of conservative values but has said that, as mayor, he would not spearhead any effort to overturn the ordinance.
Council candidates who were endorsed by the Family Research Council, according to the web posting, are Tom Moseley and Cody Reedy. On the site, Kevin Price got a “thumbs up” rating.
In 2016, Rappold narrowly defeated Cedric Robertson, the city’s first black at-large councilman, to take the mayor’s seat.
This year, he is challenged by Tony O. Martin and Marvin Robinson, in addition to Wade, Wills and Stewart.
Martin or Robinson, if elected, would be the city’s first black mayor.
As of Monday, 8,845 absentee ballots had been returned to the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, Raleigh Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman reported.
Chapman said that more than 10,000 ballots had been requested. She expects a few more will be mailed, but others are likely to take their ballots to their polling places today and to vote in person, she predicted.
Local poling places open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Chapman reminded voters to take a form of identification, such as a driver’s license, voter registration card or student ID card.
She said the Clerk’s Office will be open to field questions about polling places.
“If they’re unsure, they can give us a call to check on their precinct,” she said.
Only two precinct changes have been made for 2020. Precinct 71 voters are to go to Beaver First Baptist Church to vote, while Precinct 84 voters are to go to Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Notice of the change will be posted at the previous polling places for those two precincts, said Chapman.
She added that scanning equipment is not available, so absentee ballots are being manually entered by Clerk’s Office workers.
Canvas will begin on Monday, June 15, 2020, she said.
Mayor’s race
Rob Rappold (incumbent)
Tony O. Martin
Marvin Robinson
Danielle Stewart
Sherry Wade
Jim Wills
Ward I (unopposed)
Tom Sopher
Ward 2 (unopposed)
Bob Canter
Ward 3 (choose one)
Frank Williams (incumbent)
Thomas Mosely
Robert Dunlap II
Ward 4 (choose one)
Kevin Price (incumbent)
Kelly Elkins
Ward 5 (choose one)
Janine Bullock (incumbent)
Mark Larkin
At-Large (choose two)
Tim Berry (incumbent)
Sherrie Hunter (incumbent)
Ron Booker
Cody Reedy
Raleigh County Commission (choose one)
Ron Hedrick (R) (appointed)
Greg Duckworth (R)
Raleigh Magistrate Division 2 (choose one)
Steve Massie (incumbent)
Stephanie French
Brian Moore (write-in)
Gary Vaughan (write-in)
Raleigh Magistrate District Division 3 (choose one)
Rick Jones (incumbent)
Paul Blume
Raleigh Magistrate District Division 5 (choose one)
Tomi Peck (incumbent)
Donny Plumley