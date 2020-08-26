Mayor: New River Drive will stay closed, for safety

The closure of New River Drive since Aug. 15 has led some motorists to request that the city open it to one lane of traffic, but city officials said Wednesday that engineers have said that opening the road is too dangerous and could put motorists at risk.
A small portion of the road, which is a "shortcut" between Robert C. Byrd Drive and Pinewood Drive near Harper Road, caved by about 18 inches on the evening of Aug. 15.
City Board of Public Works had previously put a metal plate on the road when only a "dip" existed over a culvert that runs beneath the asphalt.
On Aug. 15, the culvert — which carries water beneath the road from Little Whitestick Creek — caved, leading to crumpled pavement and a drop that was a foot-and-a-half deep.
Rappold and Beckley Sanitary Board Manager Jeremiah Johnson reported that a structural engineer looked at the property on Monday and said that the road must be kept closed for safety reasons, until the repair is made.
Rappold said a contractor has been hired for the roughly $300,000 project.
"It's impossible to open it," said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold. "Structural engineers tell us it can't be opened.
"It's dangerous," he said. "These guys know.
"We're all really lucky that we didn't have an accident there, before it was discovered," he added. "We've asked engineers is there any way to stay open to even one way traffic.
"They said 'absolutely not'," said Rappold. "It's too dangerous."
Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward 1, had investigated the safety and possibility of reopening one lane of the road while crews were not working. He said Wednesday that the closure of the road has led to inconvenience and additional traffic on Teel Road, Pinewood and along Maxwell Hill.
"The people who use the road, use it every single day," he explained. "It's like if you shut Harper Road down."
Sopher said that a prolonged closure would give the city time to repair additional spots in the road, which was built around 30 years ago.
"I would feel different about this if I knew that from the Moose Club up to wherever the problem quits being, if they were going to redo that road, put new culvert pipes in there, dig out and put a better base in, and, when they open it up in two months, we've got a brand new, spanking road that's like, perfect.
"I'm cool with that," said Sopher. "But to get in there and put some Band-Aids on it for three months, that's not cool."
Rappold said that, as of Wednesday, the city has plans to repair only the emergency portion of New River Drive.
Johnson reviewed footage and photos of the roadway with structural engineers and agreed that the liability to the city is too high for the road to stay open to traffic while repairs are being made.
"We're trying to work efficiently to put an aggressive time table together," he said. "Our goal is a 90-day number.
"Realistically, we're at the tail end of construction season," he said. "What we're really concerned about is, come November into December, the asphalt plant usually shuts down, so we know we have to get it repaved, prior to that time."
He said a 16-inch, high-pressure water line from Beckley Water Company also travels beneath New River Drive. The line carries water from Sweeneysburg Water Plant to city residents.
The water line is not in the construction zone, said Johnson, but it must still be considered in any construction work that takes place.
"They dug up the location of that line, this morning, so we could get it surveyed," he explained. "That's a main water feed."