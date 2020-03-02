Mayor launches COVID response team in Beckley

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has organized a local response team to prepare for COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
The public is invited to attend a meeting ay 10 a.m. Tuesday in council chambers, which will organize and launch a local response mechanism to the threat of the virus, which as of early Monday evening had killed six people in Washington state and had 89,254 cases internationally, with 3,048 deaths reported to date.
Two of the deaths in the United States — in Umatilla County, Oregon — were cases of community transmission via a local middle school basketball game.
The mayor emphasized to residents that there is currently no report of COVID-19 in Beckley or Raleigh County. The Tuesday meeting is a precautionary approach to prepare the city, said Rappold.
"The fact that it's such an international topic (makes) it somewhat imperative that Beckley recognizes it," Rappold said. "We hope and pray it doesn't reach here.
"But if it does, we want our health care providers and first responders prepared.
"If it does reach our community, we want to make sure we've got a team together that can respond, and respond in a meaningful way."
Rappold urged the public to attend the symposium on Tuesday to learn more about COVID-19 and to participate in development of an organized response.
Rappold worked with local attorney Vic Flanagan of Pullin, Fowler and Flanagan to arrange the symposium for the public. The symposium will bring together local medical facility directors and health care providers, emergency services responders, transportation officials and those who work with children and senior citizens.
Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley ARH Hospital, New River Health, Raleigh County Commission, Beckley Police Department, Beckley Fire Department, local media organizations and other entities will be present.
Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley will attend. Cantley will bring a transportation director and a registered nurse.
The Beckley meeting is a way of ensuring that Beckley is "at the front of this thing," said the mayor.
"It's just a matter of saying, 'We're not in a vacuum here,'" Rappold said on Thursday. "We know it's a concern.
"This is a chance to heighten the awareness of the entities that would be called upon to respond."