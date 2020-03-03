Thanks to the preparation of local health care organizations, Beckley has capabilities of responding appropriately and quickly to cases of COVID 19, also called the coronavirus, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday.
At a meeting of local physicians, health care officials, public utility specialists, emergency responders and elected officials from across southern West Virginia were briefed Tuesday morning in council chambers on how to respond to the threat of COVID 19 — a novel virus that causes an extreme form of pneumonia in many patients.
Rappold and local attorney Vic Flanagan arranged the meeting, which was attended by Beckley ARH Hospital CEO Rocky Massey, Dr. Zonaira Gul, Raleigh General Hospital CEO Matt Roberts, RGH physicians, Dr. Joseph Golden, New River Family Health CEO John Schultz, Dr. Rodney Fink of Access Health, Access Health CEO Charles Hunt, Raleigh County Health Department Director Candace Hurd and others.
"It's largely, a first step," Rappold said. "It's an effort to show cohesiveness in the community."
Health care providers were quick to point out that cases of COVID 19 have not been reported in West Virginia.
"We have nobody under investigation at this time," Raleigh Health Department Director Hurd told the public.
Hurd said that the Office of Laboratory Services in Charleston plans offering COVID 19 testing by mid-March.
By noon on Tuesday, there were 92,314 reported cases of COVID 19 worldwide, with 3,131 deaths. By 5 p.m. Tuesday, nine deaths had been reported in the U.S.
Ccoronavirus is the name for a set of illnesses, including the common cold. A "novel" coronavirus is a new virus that originated in animals, but has jumped to humans. Health care experts believe COVID-19 was first transmitted to humans from a fish market in China.
UC Chicago Medicine reports that COVID-19 seems to mimic SARS (Severe Actue Respiratory Syndrome) in a number of ways but could be less deadly.
Nobody is naturally immune to the virus, which causes a severe form of pneumonia. Children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to die from the virus.
Despite the recent number of COVID-19 deaths, the cases of flu are much more rampant in the U.S., doctors said on Tuesday.
"If someone comes down with the symptoms, they're much more likely to have influenza," Golden reported.
Rappold said the goal of the Beckley meeting was not to create panic but to educate southern West Virginians on the response available in Beckley.
Health care experts are learning more about COVID-19. Meanwhile, they advise that the virus can spread if a person is standing within six feet of a COVID 19 carrier for an extended period of time without using personal protective equipment, such as a disposable face mask, by being coughed on, and by transferring the virus hand-to-hand and touching the face.
Local health officials published the following information during the meeting:
• If any local cases of COVID 19 are found, the public will be notified. City, hospital officials and doctors' offices will report any known cases of COVID 19 to Raleigh County Health Department. Hurd will disseminate that information to city officials, including Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events, on citywide social media and to local media.
• Children must visit a doctor and stay at home while they are sick. Raleigh County Schools Director of Health Services Debbie Kaplan told parents to take their children to the doctor if they are sick.
Sometimes, Kaplan said, parents keep sick kids home from school but give them a fever reducer and send them to sporting events while they are still contagious.
Or, she said, they give them a fever reducer medicine and send them back to school after two days of being at home. Both practices help viruses to spread to the rest of the community.
When a child has a fever, Kaplan said, the child should be at home. School and sporting events are "out." If possible, a child should get a doctor's note to return to school.
State law currently requires that children may not have more than a certain number of unexcused absences, and Kaplan said that schools are not likely to close due to infectious illness like the flu.
• Workplace protocol is important.
Dr. Golden urged employers to be aware of a parent's responsibility to keep a sick child at home. He also urged local businesses to tell their workers to stay at home if they feel ill.
Meanwhile, local doctors said, handshaking should not happen.
In response, the mayor said Tuesday that an elbow bump could be the new handshake in Beckley until the threat of COVID 19 exposure is finished. Instead of shaking hands, southern West Virginians can touch the outside of their elbows in a show of goodwill, if any bodily contact is expected in a social situation.
"My elbow's gotten a little bony over the years, but I'll still extend it," he quipped.
Like flu, the COVID 19 virus spreads from hand to hand. It can then enter the body through the nose or mouth.
• COVID 19 has a two-week incubation period. Taking everyday precautions is key to stopping the spread of COVID 19.
Dr. Gul said that there is a 14-day period between the time that a patient contracts COVID 19 and the day the symptom appears. During that time, a patient can pass the virus to someone else. It is important that the public works everyday on stopping the spread of COVID 19 and other viruses.
"Handwashing," said Dr. Gul. "That's your key to actually preventing all the respiratory illnesses."
Dr. Gul advised employees and those in public to wash their hands, to disinfect surfaces and to sneeze and cough into their arms or on a tissue. Tissues should be immediately placed in a safe place and not left where someone may be exposed to them.
"Make sure you get your flu vaccines, as well," said Gul. "The CDC recommends it is important that you take the flu vaccine."
Suspected exposure to COVID 19 means a child, or an adult, should be quarantined at home or in the hospital for 14 days.
• If you believe you have contracted COVID 19, do not "walk in" to an emergency room or doctor's office.
BARH CEO Massey urged patients who believe they are infected with COVID 19 to call ahead to their health care provider and to arrange for an appointment for testing.
The notification lets doctors and nurses prepare to keep themselves and other patients safe. The measure also stops the spread of the virus.
"We'll make arrangements for that patient to be tested or to collect the sample at an appropriate site," added Dr. Gul.
Recent international travelers who become ill should notify health care staff before coming in for treatment.
Doctors will test the patient for a variety of respiratory illnesses, including influenza.
• Local health care facilities have been working on a COVID 19 response for weeks.
Access Health has developed an 11-step plan for stopping the spread of the virus, Dr. Fink reported.
Fink said that Access is keeping patients out of the waiting room and at home, as much as possible.
Access uses its patient portal, Facetime, cell phones and other technology to monitor prescriptions and provide a level of care to some patients who do not need to come to the office.
For those who need an in-person visit, staff members take their cell phone numbers and then send them back to their cars to wait for an available treatment room.
"We need to restrict the number of people that are in our office, unnecessarily," noted Fink.
Fink reported that all testing for COVID 19 should be performed in a negative-pressure room, to prevent the spread to health care providers.
Beckley ARH Hospital has around 20 negative pressure rooms, Massey said.
"We can certainly accommodate testing, if it is deemed it should occur, but we're not there, yet," said Massey. "If things evolve in a negative way, that's coming our way.
"But it's not here, yet."