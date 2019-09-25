There are 13 fire hydrants in the City of Beckley that are not functioning properly, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Tuesday evening during the regular Beckley Common Council meeting, but city fire officials said the errant hydrants are not likely to pose any risk for residents.
Discussion of the city’s hydrants started when a citizen from Maplewood Lane, when asking for one-way streets around Maplewood and a 15 mph speed limit sign, reported that the fire hydrant in front of her house had “a bag” over it.
Councilwoman-at-Large Sherrie Hunter asked about the bag, and Rappold updated her. He said that Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV) had informed him that some of the hydrants in the city need attention.
“There are 13 fire hydrants that appear to be nonfunctional at this time,” the mayor reported.
He said that of the 13, five of the hydrants spray water but do not drain properly.
“In the City of Beckley, it’s not an excuse but it is an excuse, the hydrants are old,” said Rappold. “A lot have been cross-threaded and don’t function.”
Finding parts is a challenge, added the mayor, since many of the hydrants are 50 to 60 years old.
Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry said Wednesday that Beckley Water Co. owns the fire hydrants and that Beckley Fire Department checks them and “flushes” them.
The mayor said that he is working with Beckley Water Co. CEO Matt Stanley to get the 13 hydrants fully functional again.
“They’re on this, and we definitely want to get it fixed,” said the mayor. “We can give them a list of priorities as we see them.
“It’s a maintenance problem,” he added. “But we do want to address it.”
After the meeting, Beckley Fire Department Captain Donald Morgan said firefighters perform annual testing.
“From testing, we find out we do have a problem,” Morgan explained.
He reported that it it not unusual for any city to have hydrants that aren’t working properly.
“The water company is quick to get it fixed,” he said, adding that the ability to acquire parts is a factor in how quickly the hydrants are repaired.
BFD Capt. Stuart Scott said there is no threat to residents or firefighters.
“We do keep a list of hydrants that are out of service,” he explained. “There should be a hydrant in the area, somewhere, we can catch.
“We’ve got 2,000 feet of hose on a truck. We’ll get water to the house one way or the other.”
Morgan added that there are no more hydrants out of order this year than there have been in past years.
Scott said when the hydrants are replaced, they are replaced with new ones.
The total number of hydrants in the city was not immediately available on Tuesday, but Price said there are more than 400.
“All of your residents are within a thousand feet of a hydrant,” he said. “If one is down, there’s still another one right down the street or pretty close to it.”
Price said the same resident who appeared at the council meeting had mentioned the hydrant issue to him and that he had noticed an issue with a hydrant on First and Second streets, leading him to bring it to the attention of city officials.
He added it is important to get the hydrants repaired.
“They are strategically placed,” he said. “You want a back-up.”