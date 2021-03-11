Beckley's most-discussed shortcut is set to re-open within the next two weeks, Mayor Rob Rappold said on Wednesday. The re-opening will end a months-long closure and discussion about the road at Beckley Common Council.
Rappold said New River Drive, which runs between Pikeview Drive and Robert C. Byrd Drive, is receiving "extremely well done" repairs, according to the mayor. The road collapsed in August due to a faulty culvert, and residents and council members have pressed for the road to be re-opened.
Contractors poured concrete on one lane Wednesday and the second lane on Thursday. Rappold said the concrete will have to "cure" for about a week. A guardrail that Rappold said is "absolutely necessary" is also being installed.
"So I think within two weeks, that road will be open," the mayor predicted.
In August, Rappold reported the project would cost about $300,000.
A small portion of the road had caved on Aug. 15 by about 18 inches.
City Board of Public Works initially put a metal plate on the road when only a "dip" existed over the culvert that runs beneath the asphalt.
But on Aug. 15, the culvert — which carries water beneath the road from Little Whitestick Creek — gave in, leading to crumpled pavement and a drop that was a foot-and-a-half deep.
Rappold and Beckley Sanitary Board Manager Jeremiah Johnson reported that a structural engineer looked at the property on Aug. 16 and said that until the repair was made, the road had to be kept closed for safety reasons.
Later in August, Johnson said the goal was to get the culvert repaired within 90 days. He noted that the end of construction season was fast approaching.
A 16-inch, high-pressure main water line from Beckley Water Company ran beneath New River Drive to carry water from Sweeneysburg Water Plant to residents. Construction crews had to consider the line, which was not in direct path of repairs, he explained.
Over the next six months, Rappold reported, construction supplies were difficult to obtain, and the winter weather further held up work on the road. Rappold said that rather than do an easy fix, he wanted the job done in a way that would last more than 40 years — which is how long the original culverts had lasted.
Motorists, particularly those in the Maxwell Hill area, grew more impatient, however, prompting At-Large Councilman Cody Reedy and Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher to push for completion of the project.
Reedy said emergency vehicles had faster access to Maxwell Hill and Harper Road via New River Drive.
Two businesses — The Moose Club of Beckley and Busy Bees Daycare — are on the mostly undeveloped strip. The city took steps not to block access, but Moose Club representatives said the road did harm business.
In late January, heavy rain and snowfall further delayed workers.
With temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, Rappold said, concrete was poured and will now set for a week.
On Wednesday, Rappold said the road is officially on its way to being reopened.
"I have monitored the progress of that project, and my only feeling is that, having observed what the contractor was called upon to do, and the fact that I'm not sure anybody realizes the volume of water that passes under New River Drive through that stream in normal conditions, not to mention when we have a rain event, it's an awful lot of water.
"People say you can work in the rain," the mayor added. "Well, when there's six or seven feet of water in the channel you're trying to install a new box culvert in, rain and water does make a difference.
"I think it's been extremely well-done, and I think when the public has the opportunity to use it for the first time, I think they're going to say, 'Well, this might have been more of a project than we thought it as, at the onset.'
"I'm proud of what's been accomplished."
Reedy welcomed the news of the opening.
"It has been a long process, but hopefully this is a fix that will last lifetimes," said Reedy.
Councilman Sopher also reacted positively Thursday.
"It's great to hear the road will be opening soon," he said. "I have heard from a lot of people about New River Drive, and we are all ready to take advantage of the convenience it supplies.
"New River Drive also takes some fo the traffic off of the congested Pikeview Drive, Holliday Drive and Pinewood Drive."
Ward II Councilman Bob Canter suggested the opening was good news for the two businesses on the road.
"We're very excited New River Drive is going to open," Canter said. "(The closure) strongly affected the businesses along New River Drive."