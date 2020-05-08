Mayor, Council members split on raise question

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold is "adamantly opposed" to members of Beckley Common Council getting a pay raise, he said Friday.
The city's two at-large council members, Sherrie Hunter and Tim Berry, have both said they will not vote in favor of a raise on Tuesday night, when Council meets.
Ward I Councilman Tom Sopher and Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price have both said they support the raise, which would benefit incoming council members and must be decided prior to the June 9 election.
Sopher, who is running unopposed in the election, said he will abstain from voting on Tuesday.
Price, who is challenged by Kelly Elkins in the June 9 election, said he wants any raise to be delayed until July 1, 2021, to accommodate the city budget, which has been severely impacted by the restrictions on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rappold, as mayor, does not vote with the seven-member council, but he said he is not in favor of the proposed raise, which is on the Tuesday agenda.
Currently, each council member receives $250 per meeting, which works out to $6,000 a year.
Berry said he understood that the proposed raise would give each council member another $100 each month, although that figure has not yet been officially proposed.
"I've been pretty vocal on my opposition to it to council members," the mayor said. "It's, number one, ill-conceived.
"The way we compensate council for a city our size is above 70 percent of the whole state.
"I'm adamantly opposed to it, at this time," Rappold added. "We could be facing furloughs or layoffs with people who are low-paid, probably in the food stamp range, and to have any council member who is not satisfied with a pay of $6,000 a year, which is pretty daggone liberal, to complain and push for a raise, especially at this time, is unacceptable.
"I'm taking a stand."
The City of Beckley has not yet laid off or furloughed city employees, but city officials have reported that each department is operating on a shoe-string budget.
In April, city treasurer Billie Trump reported that the COVID-19 pandemic revenue impact has been visible since February, with revenue collections being the lowest in four years. Trump said the city budget has a drop of $600,000 from the last fiscal year. The pattern continued in March, with $200,000 less in revenue collections.
April figures were not available on Friday evening.
Retail is down, he added.
According to Rappold, a survey conducted by Trump shows that Beckley's pay scale is among the top third in the state, and Council members' pay is not docked if they are unable to make a meeting.
"We're well above the 70th percentile in what we compensate our city council people with," he emphasized. "Let's face it. Sometimes our meetings are 20 minutes long."
At-large Councilman Berry said he does not support the raise.
"I feel our continued attention should be focused on saving our employees' jobs and getting the city through the current COVID-19 issue," Berry said on Friday. "Services to our citizens are more important, at this juncture."
At-large Councilwoman Hunter is opposed to the proposal.
"I will not support a pay raise for Beckley Common Council members," Hunter said on Friday. "It is not the appropriate time to ask for a pay increase, with so many families in dire straits due to the COVID-19 pandemic and local food pantries struggling to keep their shelves stocked."
Sopher said the raise for council is do-able. The vote must be taken before the next election, if incoming council is to receive a raise, he said.
"I don't see a big problem with giving a small bump in pay to council," he said. "We have given every city employee a raise, bought buildings, equipment, etc.
"Money has never been a problem," Sopher said. "This pandemic will pass, and things will get back to normal."
Sopher said money from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will be available to help municipalities with payroll.
"Some of the money, the state already has but needs federal guidelines on how to distribute it to the cities and counties," said Sopher.
Price said a raise of $100 a month would cost only $8,400 per year.
"With the current situations we are facing globally and locally, I would prefer that it would take effect no sooner than July 1, 2021, so to allow our financial situation to get back to more of a normal state," said Price. "Even then, if the city is financially strapped, that date could be moved another year if need be."
Price added that annual longevity raises for city employees will be voted on after July 1, 2020.
"They need to be taken care of, first, if possible," he said.
Council members Frank Wood (Ward III), Janine Bullock (Ward IV) and Ann Worley (Ward II) declined to comment whether they would or would not support the proposed raise.