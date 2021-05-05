Mayor and newfound cousin get acquainted

lewisburg — Around 70 people participated in a series of guided walking tours here on Sunday afternoon.
Organized by the Greenbrier Historical Society, the one-mile walks through downtown Lewisburg focused on the vast impact Black residents and businesspeople have had on the city throughout its history.
As Lewisburg’s first African American woman mayor, Beverly White had long looked forward to the inaugural series of Black History Walks in her town.
But she hadn’t anticipated one of her companions on the walk would be a newfound cousin.
White and Stephen Brown of Louisville, Kentucky, met for the first time only a couple of days before Sunday’s walk.
It was Brown’s third trip to Lewisburg, where the North House Museum was a regular stop on his quest to trace his roots.
Following a recent DNA test, Brown arrived in town this time hopeful that he finally had enough information to find long-lost relatives among Lewisburg’s current population.
The key name in Brown’s local search was Perkins — the last name of one of his ancestors — and as he used the museum’s resources last week to trace a few more generations in the Lewisburg Perkinses, he found Dorothy Perkins Johnson and her daughter, Beverly Johnson White.
Soon afterward, White got a message from North House letting her know there was a white fellow from Kentucky whose genealogical research and DNA test results indicated that he and White probably were related.
The unflappable White arranged to meet with Brown, and the cousins were soon trading stories about their mutual ancestor and the disparate branches of the Perkins family from which they descended.
A few days after that first meeting, the two strolled together through the 17 stops along the Black History Walk and, on Monday, the mayor took her newfound cousin on another tour, this time through her workplace and home away from home, Lewisburg City Hall.