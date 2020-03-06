Massie suspended without pay

Raleigh County Magistrate Judge Steve Massie has been suspended without pay by West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Tim Armstead.
Although the court did not specifically cite the reason for the suspension, Armstead did write in his order, "there is probable cause to believe the respondent has engaged or is currently engaging in serious violation of the Code of Judicial Conduct."
On Oct. 7, 2019, Massie was charged with seven counts of violating the code of judicial conduct based on an investigation by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission. The charges stemmed from alleged incidents, which are detailed in the complaint.
Massie has worked as a magistrate judge in Raleigh County since Jan. 1, 2005, after he was elected in November 2004. Most recently, he was re-elected in 2016. He is on the May 2020 ballot.
On Thursday, Armstead approved a motion made by Judicial Investigation Commission attorneys to suspend Massie without pay, court documents show.
The annual salary for a Raleigh County magistrate is $57,500, according to information supplied by Raleigh Circuit Court Chief Judge Andrew Dimlich.
West Virginia Supreme Court Administrative Director Joe Armstrong reported Friday that the State Supreme Court of Appeals JIC is still investigating Massie, and the documents are sealed.
"The JIC has an ongoing investigation, and, as a result of that, they did an order yesterday to suspend him without pay," said Armstrong on Friday. "We don't have any knowledge of what they're looking at, or what they're doing."
John McCuskey, Massie's attorney, said he has been granted a May 19 hearing by the Supreme Court to determine the propriety of Armstead's order.
"I look forward to the opportunity to present our argument to the justices as to why this order should be rescinded," McCuskey said in response to a texted question from The Register-Herald.
In October, the committee leveled seven charges against Massie related to allegations of lying, using public office for private gain, allowing social relationships to influence or appear to influence judicial proceedings, abusing or appearing to abuse the prestige of judicial office, participation in activities that appear to undermine his independence, integrity or impartiality in cases between 2014 and 2019.
In November, McCuskey had asked the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to dismiss the charge of ethics violations.
Massie suggests, in the court filing, that the commission did not distinguish between his role as a magistrate and his constitutional right to freedom of religion.
The following is a summary of incidents related to the seven charges:
• On Nov. 13, 2018, Raleigh Sheriff’s Deputy F.K. Myers was serving a domestic violence petition to Massie’s assistant magistrate, Donny Plumley. The deputy said that Massie came to Plumley’s house and told the deputy that the accuser was “filing the DVP out of spite and that it should be considered harassment.” The deputy said he charged the accuser with harassment due to alleged pressure from Massie. Massie said he had been only a few minutes at Plumley's house because he was concerned about what would happen to Plumley's guns.
Massie denied interacting with Myers or pressuring him to file a charge against the woman and said that the harassment charge had been made based on Myers' interview of Plumley.
• Another charge alleges that Massie permitted Plumley to accept citation pleas of no contest or guilty from defendants and to set fines based on a sheet Massie gave him. Massie denied that he ever directed Plumley to "take pleas" and said he did not violate any defendant's rights.
• One charge stems from an April 13, 2018, incident involving veterans’ court, which pairs veterans with a court team that included volunteers, mentors and judges. Massie, who was appointed to the team by Raleigh Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich, allegedly told state troopers that they could visit veteran Josh O’Dell’s house. O’Dell was a defendant and was obligated by law to let Massie and police into his house. Massie allegedly took the officers to O’Dell’s home at 10 p.m., and officers searched the house. Following the search, they arrested Larry Ward Jr. for possession of meth. The complaint alleges that Massie admitted to the search and said he had taken police with him at various times to search the houses and that the searches had resulted in arrests. In his response, Massie said no search warrant had been requested by police. He said that he and an officer went to O'Dell's house. Massie denied he knocked on O'Dell's door. He said O'Dell was told an unannounced search was being conducted as part of his veterans' court agreement. Massie also said that he had been present for similar searches in veterans' homes based on directives from Judge Dimlich.
• One charge alleges that Massie intervened in an Aug. 11, 2018, incident following the funeral of state police dispatcher Mark Keaton’s father-in-law. Massie attends church with the Keatons. After the funeral, Keaton’s wife and his brother-in-law, George Norris, allegedly got into an altercation, prompting Keaton to grab a gun and run to the house from a few homes away. Once there, Keaton allegedly hit Norris with the gun butt and pushed Norris’ daughter to the ground. Senior Trooper Shane Milam and Trooper 1st Class Kevin Mollohan arrived, and Massie arrived about 15 minutes later.
The complaint alleges that Massie drove Keaton, who was later charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of brandishing, to the police station and later intervened inappropriately to attempt to get favorable treatment for Keaton.
In the complaint, Massie said he had been a family counselor to the Norris family and had been asked to go to the home as a counselor. He said he had asked the pastor to go to the home, prior to arriving there. He said he did not speak to Keaton individually but "ministered to Norris' widow for 20 to 30 minutes." He said he was not acting as a magistrate or judge in the incident.
He denied staying with Keaton at the police department and said he was not privy to officers' communications. He also denies intervening in legal proceedings later, contradicting what the Commission reported as testimony by Keaton's defense attorney, Raleigh Magistrate Rick Jones and Jones' clerk.
• The complaint charges that Massie later tried to influence Trooper Mollohan’s testimony to state investigators. Massie denies that charge.
Neither the Raleigh Magistrate Clerk's Office nor the Raleigh Circuit Clerk's Office had received notification of the suspension by Friday afternoon, court officials reported.
"I have no paperwork, or no one of authority has told me that," Raleigh Circuit Clerk Paul Flanagan said on Friday afternoon.