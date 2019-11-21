Massie says ethics charges are religious persecution

Raleigh County Magistrate Stephen "Steve" Massie, through his Charleston attorney, has asked the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to dismiss a charge of ethics violations brought in October by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Committee.
Massie is facing seven charges of violating the code of judicial conduct based on an investigation by the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission. In a court document, he argues that the allegations are "suggestive of religious persecution."
The seven charges are related to allegations of lying, using public office for private gain, allowing social relationships to influence or appear to influence judicial proceedings, abusing or appearing to abuse the prestige of judicial office, participation in activities that appear to undermine his independence, integrity or impartiality in cases between 2014 and 2019.
"Magistrate Massie intends to vigorously defend and oppose each of the Commission's charges against him," said his attorney, John McCuskey, in an emailed statement on Thursday.
Massie suggests, in the court filing, that the Commission did not distinguish between his role as a magistrate and his Constitutional right to freedom of religion.
"In addition to being a magistrate, Stephen Massie is an honorably discharged 12-year veteran of the United States Navy and a devoted member and the licensed Director of the Veterans Ministry of the Bible Baptist Church," the document states. "Magistrate Massie fully understands the importance of, and has always acted upon, the distinction between his duties as an elected servant of the people and the duties of his ministry and his duties as a servant of God.
"As a magistrate, Mr. Massie has a duty to apply the rules of the law and comply with the standards set forth by the Code of Judicial Conduct; as a servant of God, Mr. Massie abides by the dictates of his religious faith and the teachings of his Lord."
The document adds that Massie is often called on as the director of Veterans' Ministry at his church and by his appointment to the Board of Raleigh County Circuit Court's Veteran's Court Program "to assist those in need of treatment, solace, counseling or other services."
"It is as a result of these legitimate and Constitutional actions that Magistrate Massie is being selectively prosecuted by the JIC," the document states. "The JIC's allegations, which Magistrate Massie intends to vigorously defend, run the gamut from meeting with members of his church after a death in a parishioner's family to being untruthful simply because Magistrate Massie had a different recollection than a JIC-procured witness as to whether a conversation lasted one minute or five minutes.
"Such trivial allegations, even if literally true, do not rise to judicial misconduct," the document states. "These allegations are suggestive of religious persecution that is designed to deny Magistrate Massie the freedom of religion guaranteed to him by the U.S. Constitution and Article III, Section 15 of the Constitution of the State of West Virginia, rather than a search for truth under the code of judicial conduct."
The Judicial Investigation Commission charges that in December 2014, Massie allegedly visited the house of Keaton’s mother and father, after Keaton’s mother allegedly shot and killed Beverly Cooper. Cooper had allegedly tried to break into the Keatons’ Cool Ridge home. Massie went to the house at the request of Keaton’s wife, who attended church with him. Police were present, and Massie entered the house and lingered at the crime scene, due to his church relationship with the Keatons, he said. Raleigh Sheriff’s Office did not press charges, ruling the shooting was in self-defense.
In the court filing, Massie's attorneys said that a charge of three ethics violations in relation to the incident be dismissed because Rules of Judicial Disciplinary Procedure states that claims must be pled no more than two years after the complainant knew, or should have known, of the alleged violation.
The charge was brought against Massie five years after the alleged incident occurred, wrote McCuskey.
Massie responded in the document to the remaining six ethics violations:
• On Nov. 13, Raleigh Sheriff’s Deputy F.K. Myers was serving a domestic violence petition to Massie’s assistant magistrate, Donny Plumley. The deputy said that Massie came to Plumley’s house and told the deputy that the accuser was “filing the DVP out of spite and that it should be considered harassment.” The deputy said he charged the accuser with harassment due to alleged pressure from Massie. Massie said he had been only a few minutes at Plumley's house because he was concerned about what would happen to Plumley's guns.
In the court document filed Thursday, Massie denied interacting with Myers or pressuring him to file a charge against the woman and said that the harassment charge had been made based on Myer's interview of Plumley.
• Another charge alleges that Massie permitted Plumley to accept citation pleas of no contest or guilty from defendants and to set fines based on a sheet Massie gave him. Massie denied that he ever directed Plumley to "take pleas" and said he did not violate any defendant's rights.
• One charge stems from an April 13, 2018, incident involving the now-defunct veteran’s court, which paired veterans with a court team that included volunteers, mentors and judges. Massie, who was appointed to the team by Raleigh Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich, his attorney said Thursday, allegedly told state troopers that they could visit veteran Josh O’Dell’s house. O’Dell was a defendant and was obligated by law to let Massie and police into his house. Massie allegedly took the officers to O’Dell’s home at 10 p.m., and officers searched the house. Due to the search, they arrested Larry Ward Jr. for possession of meth. The complaint alleges that Massie admitted to the search and said he had taken police with him at various times to search the houses and that the searches had resulted in arrests.
In his response, Massie said no search warrant had been requested by police. He said that he and an officer went to O'Dell's house. Massie denied he knocked on O'Dell's door. He said O'Dell was told an unannounced search was being conducted as part of his veterans' court agreement. Massie also said that he had been present for similar searches in veterans' homes based on directives from Judge Dimlich.
• One charge alleges that on Aug. 11, 2018, state police dispatcher Mark Keaton’s father-in-law died. Massie attends church with the Keatons. After the funeral, Keaton’s wife and his brother-in-law George Norris allegedly got into an altercation, prompting Keaton to grab a gun and run to the house from a few homes away. Once there, Keaton allegedly hit Norris with the gun butt and pushed Norris’ daughter to the ground. Senior Trooper Shane Milam and Trooper First Class Kevin Mollohan arrived, and Massie arrived about 15 minutes later.
The complaint alleges that Massie drove Keaton, who was later charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of brandishing, to the police station and later intervened inappropriately to attempt to get favorable treatment for Keaton.
In the complaint, Massie said he had been a family counselor to the Norris family and had been asked to go to the home as a counselor. He said he had asked the pastor to go to the home, prior to arriving there. He said he did not speak to Keaton individually but "ministered to Norris' widow for 20 to 30 minutes." He said he was not acting as a magistrate or judge in the incident.
He denied staying with Keaton at the police department and said he was not privy to officers' communications. He also denies intervening in legal proceedings later, contradicting what the Commission reported as testimony by Keaton's defense attorney, Raleigh Magistrate Rick Jones and Jones' clerk.
•The complaint charges that Massie later tried to influence Trooper Mollohan’s testimony to state investigators. Massie denies that charge.
In the document filed Thursday, Massie's attorneys argued that Commission investigators failed to take an appropriate amount of time to interview witnesses thoroughly.
McCuskey said that future depositions of witnesses named in the charges are expected to show that investigators used snippets of conversation with those named as witnesses in the charges to inappropriately build a case against Massie.
In October, Massie had said in a Facebook post that "Satan is busy," in response to the allegations.