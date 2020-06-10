Despite resigning his post as Raleigh County District 2 magistrate in March, Steve Massie was re-elected Tuesday, defeating his opponent Stephanie French 7,059 votes to 6,605 votes.
The race was hotly contested with Massie, facing several ethics allegations, vowing not to take the position should he win and two additional candidates — Gary Vaughan and Brian Moore — joining in as write-in choices.
It is now up to Raleigh County’s chief judge to appoint someone — not necessarily a candidate — to fill the role.
For the Magistrate Division 1 race, Charles “Randy” Humphrey ran unopposed and ended with 14,484 votes. For Division 3 incumbent Richard “Rick” Jones received 8.479 votes, besting retired Beckley Police officer Paul Blume, who garnered 7,925 votes.
In the Division 4 race, incumbent Greg Tanner ran unopposed and received 14,716 votes, and in the Division 5 race, incumbent Tomi Sue Peck won with 11,635 votes, beating Donny Plumley, who had 4,985 votes.
•••
In the race for Raleigh County commissioner, Greg Duckworth defeated incumbent candidate Ron Hedrick. Duckworth ended the race with 5,896 votes against Hedrick, who had 3,442.
Duckworth told The Register-Herald he believes growth, safety and education are the backbone of our communities and said he believes the voices of the communities are important for making all those things happen.
Duckworth gave most of the credit to those who worked on his team and campaigned with him.
“What a great team we have, really,” he said. “We’ve worked so hard over the past few weeks, and the amount of hard work my team has put in is just incredible.”
•••
In the race for Raleigh County prosecuting attorney, Republican candidate Ben Hatfield ran unopposed and will face off against current Prosecuting Attorney Kristin Keller, the Democratic candidate, in the general election in November.
•••
The Raleigh County fire levy passed with 12,449 votes in favor and 5,082 votes against it.
Current levy monies support operations of the City of Beckley Fire Department, 13 volunteer fire departments in the county and the Raleigh Emergency Operations Center.
Under the new levy, which will go into effect on July 1, 2021, levy monies will continue to support those agencies and will also create and operate the Raleigh County Fire Protection Unit, a unit of four or five paid firefighters and other office staff.
