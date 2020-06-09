Despite resigning his post as Raleigh County District 2 magistrate in March, Steve Massie was re-elected Tuesday, defeating his opponent Stephanie French 7,059 votes to 6,605 votes.
The race was hotly contested with Massie, facing several ethics allegations, vowing not to take the position should he win and two additional candidates — Gary Vaughan and Brian Moore — joining in as write-in choices.
It is now up to Raleigh County's chief judge to appoint someone — not necessarily a candidate — to fill the role.
Greg Duckworth defeated incumbent candidate Ron Hedrick for the Raleigh County Commission. Duckworth captured 5,896 votes while Hedrick collected 3,442.
Duckworth told The Register-Herald he believes growth, safety and education are the backbone of our communities and said he believes the voices of the communities are important for making all those things happen.