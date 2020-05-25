Although former Raleigh County Magistrate Steve Massie is still on the June 9 ballot as a candidate in the District 2 magisterial race, he is no longer a candidate for the position.
Massie resigned as magistrate in March, after ballots had been printed and in the wake of a West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Judicial Investigation Commission investigation that accused him of seven ethics charges related to allegations of lying, using public office for private gain, allowing social relationships to influence or appear to influence judicial proceedings, abusing or appearing to abuse the prestige of judicial office, participation in activities that appear to undermine his independence, integrity or impartiality in cases between 2014 and 2019.
The JIC investigation of Massie has ramifications on the District 5 magisterial race, in which Massie's clerk, Donny Plumley, is running against incumbent Tomi Peck.
In documents released last fall by JIC, Plumley was accused of domestic violence against a girlfriend and of illegally accepting pleas for a magistrate.
The allegations against Plumley were made following the JIC investigation of Massie. Massie had hired Plumley as a clerk in 2018 to help in everyday matters and to flag veterans who would benefit from available resources, according to media reports.
According to court documents, Plumley was working as Massie's clerk when his girlfriend requested a domestic violence protective order against him on Nov. 13, 2018. Raleigh Magistrate Tomi Peck, whom Plumley is challenging on June 9, granted the petition, which ordered Plumley to stay away from the woman for 10 days.
Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputy F.K. Myers later delivered the order to Plumley's house. Investigators report that Plumley contacted Massie and notified him that he had been served with a domestic violence protective order.
While Myers was serving the order at Plumley's house, the deputy reported, Massie showed up and told Myers to file a charge of harassment against Plumley's girlfriend.
JIC documents allege that Massie told Myers that the girlfriend's protective order against Plumley was a form of harassment of Plumley. He allegedly said the woman had "manipulated" the system and filed the order "out of spite."
Myers told investigators that, due to pressure from Massie, he cited Myers' girlfriend for a charge of harassment because she asked for the emergency domestic violence protection order against Plumley.
The deputy reported to state investigators that the process of serving the protective order had taken 45 minutes or so, due to Massie's alleged involvement, and that a typical one takes only five minutes.
Massie denied the charges. He said that he had gone to Plumley's house "for five minutes" to get keys to Plumley's gun safe, due to concern for Plumley's guns. He denied that he had coerced Myers to arrest the victim and said he did not interfere with police serving the protective order to Plumley.
Under West Virginia law, a respondent to a protective order may not possess guns.
In December 2018, a Raleigh County Family Court judge dismissed the petition when the victim said she did not want to pursue the matter any further.
Several attempts to reach Plumley were unsuccessful. The petitioner declined to be interviewed.
The same JIC documents allege that Plumley accepted citation pleas of no contest or guilty from defendants on behalf of Massie and that Plumley had set fines based on a sheet that Massie had given him.
State law requires that respondents see a magistrate.
Massie was suspended without pay in early March on an undisclosed allegation and resigned later in the month. Massie said he chose to resign because state laws that govern magistrates' involvement outside of the office interfered with his service at his church, including ministry to veterans.
Massie denied the allegations.
JIC did not charge Plumley with any ethics violations.