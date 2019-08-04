The Massey Foundation of Richmond, Va., has provided funds for a challenge grant that will match donations to existing or new unrestricted funds at the Beckley Area Foundation. This is the 11th year that BAF has received this meaningful gift that will leverage much-needed discretionary funds.
“The Foundation receives multiple worthwhile proposals each year in response to our annual Community Grant program,” commented Dena Cushman, BAF executive director. “The Massey gift offers donors an opportunity to help meet this need and double the impact of their donation. Building the pool of discretionary funds is important to our area nonprofit charitable organizations.
“Unrestricted endowments generate income that can be used for widely diverse projects ranging from health and wellness programs and public recreation to education initiatives and support of the arts in our schools and communities,” Cushman added.
A new named unrestricted fund may be established with $5,000. Utilizing this matching opportunity, a donor could create a fund honoring their family or memorializing a loved one with a $2,500 donation that then would be matched. Gifts of any amount to existing unrestricted funds will also be matched.
The matching funds will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. BAF has a 501(c)3 IRS determination letter and all donations may be considered a charitable deduction on federal tax returns. Contact BAF if you have questions, 304-253-3806 or dena@bafwv.org to reserve your match or to obtain additional information. The office is in the United Bank building, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801.
— Beckley Area Foundation