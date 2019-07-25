Masons to place fire station cornerstone

photos by Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldTom Sopher unveils the 1932 marker that was discovered by construction workers who were building new sidewalks and other concrete work around the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial in Beckley, following a rededication ceremony Saturday afternoon. The marker once sat at the base of an American elm tree planted in honor of the nation’s founding that was situated in a former green space that was where all the new concrete along McCreery Street is.