Following a high speed chase Saturday, two Maryland men were arrested by the Pineville Police Department and the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.
A Pineville officer attempted to stop the white Infiniti, driven by Nathaniel Santiago, 24, of Baltimore, Md., for defective equipment.
Santiago fled, racing from Pineville to Sabine with both departments in pursuit, according to Chief Deputy Don Cook.
The vehicle struck a fence in the Glen Fork area, then continued before stopping in Sabine, when both men fled on foot into the woods.
Officers began searching the woods and Pineville officers apprehended Eric Timothy Wright, the passenger, a short time later.
While searching for Santiago, the officers heard glass breaking and, as they were on their way to investigate, were notified that a burglary was in progress in the area.
Upon arrival at the residence, officers found a broken window. The male suspect, covered in blood, was inside with an elderly female resident, Cook said.
Deputies made contact with the suspect through the broken window, then took Santiago into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained while breaking into the house, then taken to Southern Regional Jail where he remained Monday in lieu of $200,000 bond.
In connection with breaking into the woman's home while fleeing from police, Santiago was charged with nighttime burglary, malicious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, destruction of property, and unlawful restraint.
In connection with the police chase, Santiago was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, exceeding speed limitations, driving suspended, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver – one each for cocaine, oxycodone, and suboxone, as well as fleeing on foot.
Wright was charged with fleeing on foot and two counts of possession with intent to deliver – one each for suboxone and cocaine.