Martin Luther King Jr. Day events scheduled

More than 200 WVU Tech student and staff volunteers will log hundreds of service hours at nearly 20 sites in Beckley, Mount Hope and Glen Jean Monday in honor of the National Martin Luther King Day of Service, which will benefit local non-profit organizations in the area.
WVU Tech officials reported volunteers will work to clean, organize, paint, renovate and create items for a number of organizations, including the New Vision United Methodist Church Depot, the Legacy Center, Stratton Elementary School, the local recycling center, the Women's Resource Center, City of Beckley, the Beckley Art Center, the Humane Society of Raleigh County, the HIVE, One Voice, Camp Royal, the Mount Hope Christian Academy, the United Way, Warm Hands Warm Hearts and the YMCA.
In addition to working on the labor projects, volunteers will pack emergency disaster relief kits, create sensory items from old neckties, craft bags from old t-shirts and make blankets for the Fayette County Snuggle and Read program.
WVU Tech volunteers aren't the only ones working to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. Monday. The Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and members of the Beckley Women's March will also be hosting their own event beginning at 1 p.m.
The event will take place at Central Baptist Church located at 197 Brooks Street in Beckley, where Rev. James H. Cox will be the main speaker.
Barbara Charles, president of the NAACP, said the Raleigh County organization has established a "Living Legend" award, which will be presented at Monday's event.
"This is our first time giving out the award, and we're giving it to someone who has been a humanitarian in the area and continues to do good work," Charles said. "We plan on giving out this award every year."
Charles mentioned there will also be outside entities and organizations at the event assisting those interested in registering to vote.
"We are a bi-partisan organization, and we do not endorse any candidates, however we really want to persuade people to get out and vote. That is our number one goal," she said.
Refreshments will be offered after the speech, and the event is free and open to the public, and will run until 3 p.m.
