Martin Luther King Jr. Day events scheduled

Seven-year-old Giavanna Collins holds a sign during last year's Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration in Lewisburg. This year’s theme revolves around these words of the late civil rights leader: “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” Monday's event will begin at 11 a.m. with a march from the Greenbrier County Courthouse on Court Street to the Lewisburg United Methodist Church at the corner of Washington and Lee streets. Everyone is welcome to join this four-block procession. At the end of the march, a complimentary luncheon will be offered in the church’s Wesley Hall, followed by a program in the sanctuary beginning at 12:30 p.m. Plenty of music is promised, along with the keynote address by Dr. Joseph Evans, dean of the Morehouse School of Religion in Atlanta. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald)