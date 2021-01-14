Due to the perilous local Covid-19 situation, Greenbrier County’s traditional Martin Luther King Jr. Day community lunch, program and march through Lewisburg have been canceled.
Observance of the day will proceed in a different format, the celebration committee announced.
A celebration video is being made for distribution on YouTube, a link for which will be available on Monday on the city of Lewisburg’s website (www.lewisburg-wv.com).
The theme selected for this year’s celebration is “Liberty and Justice for All,” based upon Dr. King’s statement, “It is not possible to be in favor of justice for some people and not be in favor of justice for all people.”
In addition to including scenes from previous MLK Day marches in Lewisburg, the video will feature Mayor Beverly White reading the city’s official proclamation of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Week.
The Rev. Matthew Watts of Charleston will deliver the event’s keynote speech.
Watts has been the senior pastor of Grace Bible Church in Charleston for more than 17 years.
He is the founder of the HOPE Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit that aims to empower the inner city, and established the HOPE Youth Development Movement, which works with more than 500 youths each week in Kanawha County public schools.
Watts is a member of the Supreme Court Juvenile Justice Commission, working closely with the West Virginia Legislature and Department of Corrections to develop a plan to address the state’s prison overcrowding problem.
Watts was the principal speaker at the third Summit on Race Matters event that was held in November 2016 on the Greenbrier Valley Campus of New River Community and Technical College in Lewisburg.
