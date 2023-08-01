huntington — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has been awarded $2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to expand its nurse practitioner training program through Marshall Health.
The four-year HRSA grant (#23-009) will allow Marshall to effectively double its internal medicine nurse practitioner (NP) fellowship program to include four trainees per year. The fellowship program, established in 2019, provides one year of postgraduate training for nurse practitioners looking to transition into a new specialty or hone their skills in a specific internal medicine area of practice.
Through the grant, the program will establish a new emphasis on rural health, creating rural rotations and better preparing trainees for the wide range of diseases and conditions they may encounter in a rural setting, including primary care, behavioral health and maternal health.
“With the expansion of its internal medicine NP fellowship, Marshall is in a unique position to partner with other healthcare organizations in rural communities to broaden access to high-quality healthcare across Appalachia,” said Program Director Beth A. White, D.N.P., FNP-C, AACC, CTTS.
“Through the training, licensed NP fellows will immerse themselves in rural care, thereby enhancing their clinical knowledge and skills and integrated learning experiences using evidence-based medicine to care for and educate patients.”
To learn more about the internal medicine nurse practitioner fellowship, visit marshallhealth.org/for-health-professionals/internal-medicine-nurse-practitioner-fellowship/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.