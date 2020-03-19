Marquee Cinema, an Eastern United States movie theater chain that was founded in Rainelle in 1979, has announced that the business decided to close all 16 locations per the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest coronavirus recommendations, which say not to host gatherings of more than 10 people.
Currently, Marquee Cinema has locations in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, with The Mountain State holding six of the 16 locations within her mountains.
West Virginia’s six gallerias can be found in Beckley, Huntington, South Charleston, Summersville, Welch and Wheeling.
“As a precautionary measure and out of concern for our staff, families and communities we have temporarily closed all our locations,” Marquee Cinema publicly announced on their official website.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves and makes adjustments accordingly.”
Manager of the Beckley Marquee Cinema, Galleria 14, James Armstrong said the news of their indefinite closing was “heartbreaking” for all the employees.
“We were all geared towards being here. In times like this, the movie theater is always something you could rely on. We are open 365 days a year and are always here for our customers and our community.”
According to Armstrong, prior to closing, the theater was already implementing round the clock cleaning by disinfecting all surfaces- including seats, door handles, and bathrooms-more frequently and more thoroughly.
The theater had also called in an overnight cleaning service to further ensure sanitation.
The manager said he finally saw how serious things were getting when larger film companies such as Disney, Universal and Sony started shifting release dates.
“When the virus started effecting the global markets that was when this became a big deal. I have been in the film industry 15 years and I have never seen big companies shift releases this way,” he said.
Over 10 of the year’s most anticipated titles- including the newest film in the James Bond franchise “No Time To Die”- had already been pushed back to avoid COVID-19-related box office failures, some as many as six months later than originally advertised.
The majority of Galleria 14’s employees are young adults and high school students, who are paid an hourly rate. Armstrong said that so far he has received no complaints from employees who will be out of work for the duration of the theater’s closure but understands that the news, which is still “very fresh,” could cause employees to voice grievances in the days to come.
“We are closely keeping an eye on the situation and are seeing how things flush out. We are listening to the CDC’s precautions and we are just going to monitor things as they unfold.”
Marquee Cinema has set no official reopening date but has said updates will be posted on their website at marqueecinemas.com.
The Marquee Cinema Corporate Office is located at 552 Ragland Road in Beckley.