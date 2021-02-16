Marquee Cinemas asks Commission for tax break

Raleigh County Commission is considering a request by a representative of Marquee Cinemas in Beckley to offer a real estate tax break to the cinema and to the Galleria Plaza complex owner.
Cindy Ramsey, a representative of Marquee Cinemans and Galleria Plaza LLC, told Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth during the regular meeting on Tuesday that the revenue for the city's only movie theater is down by 90 percent. She asked them to consider offering a tax break to Marquee and Beckley Galleria, LLC.
Marquee pays $120,000 to $130,000 annually in real estate taxes, she said. The landlord, Galleria Plaza, pays the first half of the annual taxes, she reported. Marquee makes up about two-thirds of the square footage at Galleria Plaza, which also anchors Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Kimono Kin, Q-Doba and retail stores and offices.
"The Covid outbreak was hard. Especially, it was hard on our business and on theaters across the nation," Ramsey said. "Right now, our income is down 90 percent."
She said that Covid guidelines requires the theater to operate at 50 percent capacity. Hollywood producers are not making movies that have a $200 million budget, because the New York and Los Angeles markets are closed, she explained. The available movies are drastically reduced.
"We've come to the point now, we've applied for every grant. some have been funded, some haven't been funded, yet," she reported.
Marquee received a $973,000 payroll protection plan (PPP) grant to keep management teams in place at 16 locations across 10 states, including Beckley.
"Since we had to take care of the (Beckley) building, and we needed somebody in the building every day, so by the time we did that — paid our utilities and such — it was $50,000 a month.
"We've drawn on our line of credit. We've drawn as much as we can on that.
"So I'm here today. If there's anything that the Commission can do for us, as far as our taxes go."
Marquee suggested that, as a cinema, the business has a unique set of Covid setbacks among the other Galleria businesses.
"We're not like Chick-fil-A," noted Ramsey. "We can't sell more sandwiches through a drive-through."
When questioned by Tolliver, Ramsey reported that Marquee, which is situated within the City of Beckley corporate limits, does not pay real estate taxes in other states.
"You're asking us here in Raleigh County to give you a break for the theater here, and you took a million (in CARES Act PPP funds), and how much theaters do you have? Sixteen?
"So you took that money and paid rent for all the others."
"I paid no rent," Ramsey said. "We paid wages and utilities, and we have to pay the utilities because we couldn't run the building (otherwise.)"
She added that, in other states, she pays property taxes on equipment only but does not pay real estate taxes.
Tolliver said he was digesting the information.
"Real estate is the responsibility of the owner who owns the property that you have the theaters on," he noted. "I'm sure they pro-rate it out.
"We'll take it under advisement and let you know."
Marquee is a popular place of employment for local high school students and has operated in Beckley since 1993, first as Cinema 6 at Crossroads Mall.
The current multiplex theater, Galleria 14, opened in August 2006.
All Marquee cinemas were forced to close in March for Covid, and Galleria 14 closed temporarily from July to August.
In other actions:
• Commission approved a budget revision for the Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office, moving $6,000 from travel to materials and supplies
• Commission approved a previously agreed-up budget revision for Raleigh Sheriff's Office, moving a payroll reimbursement into Account #397, from AEP, Raleigh Board of Education and Federal Bureau of Investigation for work site overnight security, school safety security and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and transferring a previously approved reimbursement from the City of Beckley, Department of Justice, Marquee Cinemas, Solar Winds and U.S. Marshalls to Law Enforcement Account #700, county administrator Jay Quesenberry reported.
• Commission approved Assistant Administrator Billy Michael's request to hire Robert Gilkerson, a candidate with 25 years experience in residential construction, as a maintenance department employee.
Gilkerson has a Class D CDL license and has operated heavy equipment and met all requirements for hiring by the county, said Michaels.
"Robert, good to have you, brother," said Tolliver.
• Commission approved but did not discuss an administrative agreement between the Commission and Region One Planning and Development with RCMA Industrial Park broadband project.