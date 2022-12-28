Hundreds in Raleigh County continue to be without water this week after subzero temperatures over the holiday weekend resulted in frozen and busted pipes in homes as well as water main breaks in Beckley.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver told The Register-Herald Wednesday afternoon it could take upward of two days for some residents in Raleigh County to have their water restored.
“It looks like all of Route 3, that’s going to be another at least 24 hours (until water is restored),” he said. “For Sophia and that area ... you're looking at probably another two days. The Ghent area and out in there, you’re looking at probably another at least two days."
As a result of these outages, Tolliver said a state of emergency was declared for the county on Wednesday, which would open the door to aid from the state.
He added that the aid was in the form of thousands of gallons of water, which were distributed Wednesday at multiple fire stations in Raleigh County.
Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department also assisted fire departments throughout the county with the distribution of water.
Beckley Firefighter Lt. Chris Graham, who also serves as the Community Emergency Response Term (CERT) coordinator, said he helped pass out cases of water to Raleigh County residents at the Sophia Fire Department.
“We were giving out 40-pack cases of water and we’ve given out over 140 cases of water, and we have about, I’m thinking, 25 left,” Graham said. “And the people that were there have been without water for three days.”
Later in the day, Graham said a tanker truck with 3,000 gallons of water was expected to arrive, which would allow residents to fill their own containers of water.
Similar aid was also delivered to the Glen Daniel/Fairdale Fire Department.
Graham said he has not been told whether water would be provided at these locations again on Thursday.
“If the 911 center asks us to, we’ll try to support any way we can,” he said.
For anyone experiencing a water outage who is unable to get out and get water, Tolliver said they should call 911 to get water delivered.
“(911) will take all their information and someone will deliver water to the seniors and disabled people to their front door, but they’ve got to call 911,” Tolliver said.
Tolliver said he was given updates regarding the outages Wednesday morning during a meeting at the Raleigh County Emergency Operating Center in Beaver with emergency officials as well as representatives from Beckley Water Company, Raleigh County Public Service District and state officials.
Water outages in Beckley were first reported to the Beckley Water Company’s Facebook page on Monday though some in the city say they have been without water since Christmas Eve.
“Our Systems are currently running hard from trying to keep up with the demand of water needed to keep pipes from freezing due to high usage, leaks, and extreme cold temperatures,” read Beckley Water’s initial Facebook post.
The company later issued a precautionary boil water advisory to all its customers who have been without water or experience discolored water.
With the water leaks and high demands taking a toll on Beckley Water’s system, Tolliver said the company was unable to provide adequate water to other systems in the county.
“Beckley water is who (the Raleigh County Public Service District) buys water from,” he said. “They have had so many leaks they could not furnish water to Route 3, Sophia, and Cool Ridge because of so many leaks and so many sprinkler systems busted.
“We know one store in Beckley – the sprinkler system busted, from what we were told, on Saturday night, and it was not detected until Monday morning and there was 2 million gallons (of water) run through that system before anybody found out that the sprinkler system had busted.”
Tolliver added that it is not just a matter of finding and fixing all the leaks and busted pipes, but it also takes time for the water companies to refill the water tanks used to distribute water to customers.
“There are still leaks and Beckley Water Company is trying to get all the leaks caught up so they can get water pressure back in these tanks so people can have water,” he said, adding that some of the water tanks take at least two days to fill.
Having served as a firefighter for more than 20 years, Graham said he has never seen the weather cause this many water leaks and outages.
“I think this is just a rare case, you know, they called it a 100-year storm,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that happens. We try to teach everybody to be prepared and to watch the forecast and prepare their own home ... It's just one of those things and I'm glad we're able to come out and help.”
He added that under the circumstances, he felt the county and city responded well.
“I think it's just one of those things where it was so overwhelming, and just kind of a perfect storm of things happened, but the response from Beckley Water Company, from Beckley Sanitary Board, from the 911 Center, from state emergency services, the response has been tremendous,” Graham said. “And just everybody working together to try to help people, it's a good thing. West Virginia is known for taking care of each other so it's nice to see that in action.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.