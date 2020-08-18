Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, had called on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to immediately reinstate mail sorting machines at the U.S. Postal Service’s Charleston Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC).
During his visit to the P&DC earlier today, Manchin saw three mail sorting machines out of service and another that is slated to be put out of service soon.
If these changes are not reversed, Manchin said, the capacity at the Charleston P&DC will be considerably reduced.
In a press release, Manchin called that “unacceptable.”
Manchin also called upon Postmaster General DeJoy to change his attitude towards the Postal Service and take the responsibilities of public service seriously or resign.