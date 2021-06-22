Manchin says he will vote in support of amended election bill

WASHINGTON — After expressing earlier concerns about the so-called “For the People Act,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., reversed course Tuesday, announcing that he will vote in support of an updated version of the election bill that includes changes he requested.
The measure is unanimously opposed by Republicans. Manchin, a moderate Democrat from heavily Republican West Virginia, was the lone Democrat hold-out on the bill until Tuesday afternoon, adding drama to whether the Democrat-backed measure would lack full Democratic support.
“Over the past month, I have worked to eliminate the far reaching provisions of S.1, the For the People Act – which I do not support,” Manchin said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve found common ground with my Democratic colleagues on a new version of the bill that ensures our elections are fair, accessible and secure. Today I will vote ‘yes’ to move to debate this updated voting legislation as a substitute amendment to ensure every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot and participate in our great democracy.”
Republicans are calling the measure a partisan power grab by Democrats.
But Manchin said the new version of the bill makes voting easier.
“This compromise legislation makes it easier to vote by expanding voter access through early voting and vote by mail for those who are eligible and unable to vote in person,’ Manchin said. “Additionally, the bill has been modified to include voter ID requirements that aim to strengthen the security of our elections without making it harder for Americans to vote. Finally, this commonsense compromise seeks to end dark money and increase transparency behind campaign funding by requiring the disclosure of donors making contributions of $10,000 or more."
Manchin said his “yes” vote will allow the bill to move forward with debate on the Senate floor.
“These reasonable changes have moved the bill forward and to a place worthy of debate on the Senate floor,” Manchin said. “This process would allow both Republicans and Democrats to offer amendments to further change the bill. Unfortunately, my Republican colleagues refused to allow debate of this legislation despite the reasonable changes made to focus the bill on the core issues facing our democracy. As I have said before, the right to vote is fundamental to our American democracy and protecting that right should not be about party or politics. I remain committed to finding a bipartisan pathway forward because the future of our democracy is worth it.”