Manchin pursuing additional funding for Coalfields Expressway, King Coal

BLUEFIELD — Another possible tool in constructing the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway is being pursued by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
Manchin announced Tuesday he has introduced the Fix the Country Roads Act, which would include more highways under construction into the federal Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS).
The ADHS was enacted by Congress in 1965, he said, and has been instrumental in providing funds through the Department of Transportation for road construction projects.
However, he added, the ADHS only covered highways where construction started prior to 1965.
“Appalachia has changed since 1965 … and there are highways under construction currently – like the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway – that fulfill many of the same goals as ADHS but are excluded because construction started on them after 1965,” he said. “That’s why I believe modernizing the ADHS is incredibly important to states like West Virginia.”
Manchin said he will work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass this legislation.
“I will continue to fight for West Virginia and other rural states to ensure that they are connected to the rest of the country, which has been the goal of ADHS all along,” he said.
Manchin’s bill would authorize the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), in consultation with the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and relevant state Departments of Transportation, to identify segments of existing, unfinished, and potential corridors for inclusion in the ADHS.
The bill would also provide the Secretary of Transportation the statutory authority to add new sections to ADHS and inclusion in ADHS would provide a 100 percent federal match.
Manchin said the Fix the Country Roads Act would also allow states that have completed their sections within ADHS to identify new sections for inclusion, and it would allow states with unobligated balances to use them on projects that make more sense for our modern economy.
It will also increase connectivity in the region and “provide additional, much-needed economic development in Appalachia,” he added.
