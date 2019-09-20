bluefield — A West Virginia lawmaker has secured language in a federal appropriations bill that could lead to future funding for the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday that language added to the Fiscal Year 2020 Transportation and Housing and Urban Development (THUD) bill directs the Federal Highway Administration to consider the expansion of the Appalachian Development Highway System to include roads like the King Coal Highway and Coalfields Expressway.
The decision to fund the two roadways will be determined by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), according to a release from Manchin’s office.
“I am pleased that the committee has approved appropriations bills which provide West Virginia funding for some of the state’s top priorities,” Manchin said. “As we continue our work in the Appropriations Committee I will fight for West Virginia in the final budget for 2020 and for a responsible budget that puts West Virginia first.”
In July of this year, Manchin announced that he believed the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS) needed to be altered to include more highways. This manifested into the Fix the Country Roads Act, that Manchin introduced in July.
With the ADHS beginning in 1965, it only worked in funding roadways which were in existence or had started construction, prior to 1965. While the King Coal Highway and the Coalfields Expressway beginning after 1965, these considerable projects were unaffected by the ADHS funding.
Manchin said in an earlier interview in July that states will be able to utilize the bill in the expansion of their own roads into the ADHS. As long as the states have completed their sections of the ADHS.