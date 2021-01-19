Manchin: Evidence to convict Trump in impeachment trial is "overwhelming"

BLUEFIELD — On Tuesday afternoon, just 24 hours ahead of his party taking control of the Senate and handing him chairmanship of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Joe Manchin, the centrist if not conservative West Virginia Democrat, said he will continue to vote his conscience – as he has, he says, the last decade.
He added that the evidence to convict President Trump in an impeachment trial is “overwhelming."
Speaking with reporters about his plans and concerns for the country on the eve of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States, Manchin said he will wield power responsibly.
"I have seen power. I have seen people that have had it, and abused it," Manchin said. "I have seen people think they have power and really abuse it. That does not work at all and I have been around too long for that.
"I am determined that this place is going to work and we are going to have the committees working, we are going to have amendments on the floor and debates,” Manchin said. "If I can make that happen, then I am happy to take all of the criticism that comes with it.”
Because Democrats picked up two former Republican senate seats in a pair of runoffs in Georgia and because a Democrat now occupies the White House, they control the Senate which is evenly divided 50-50. Soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris holding the vote to break all ties.
Because of the razor thin margin, Manchin along with a small group of centrists from both parties hold power.
The state’s senior senator says that he will continue to vote his conscious, not his party.
"I am in this position because over the 10 years I have been there, I have been the most centrist voter. I vote in the middle, so if you look at my voting record, it is 50/50 almost.
"If it makes sense, a good idea, I am for it,” Manchin said. "If it doesn't, I don't vote for it. If I can go home and explain it to West Virginians, that is my litmus test. Can I explain it back home, do they understand it? If they want to put stuff up thinking all of the sudden now, 'Joe Manchin, he will vote against this, or for that,' then they are sadly mistaken. I do not operate that way and they all know it and I have told them.”
Biden and his administration are prepared to move quickly via executive action and proposed legislation to change U.S. policy, including a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, a comprehensive immigration reform bill, rolling back some of the most controversial decisions of his predecessor, Donald Trump.
On Wednesday, the AP has reported, Biden – via executive order – will end Trump’s restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel.
Other actions will include extending the pause on student loan payments and actions meant to prevent evictions and foreclosures for those struggling during the pandemic.
On the new president’s second day win office, Biden is planning to sign orders related to the Covid-19 outbreak aimed at reopening schools and businesses and expanding virus testing, according to incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain.
On Friday, there will be action on providing economic relief to those suffering the economic costs of the pandemic.
Next week, Klain said, Biden would take additional actions relating to criminal justice reform, climate change and immigration — including a directive to speed the reuniting of families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border under Trump’s policies.
The Senate, too, has some business to attend to on its own – whether to convict President Trump who was impeached an historic second time for inciting a mob of supporters to overthrow the U.S. government.
Manchin, in the wake of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, said he feels safe and that he and his colleagues are determined.
"The mood is determined, we are determined to make sure this government is still going to be a beacon of hope around the world," Manchin said. "We will get it done. We are determined to make that happen, the same as we were determined last Wednesday, they rushed us out when we were getting ready to vote and put us in a secured room, we were determined to get back into our Senate chamber and finish our voting. We stayed until 4 a.m. the next morning to make sure that it got done.”
In regards to President Donald Trump's upcoming second impeachment trial, Manchin told reporters Tuesday that he will vote according to the evidence presented to him and that he takes his oath of office seriously. He added that he hoped the House of Representatives would hold the articles for 100 days to allow President-elect Joe Biden time to "put his government together and for people to have confidence.”
When the House first impeached Trump last year, Manchin voted to convict on both articles of impeachment though Trump was acquitted with nearly unanimous Republican support.
Manchin was one of a small group of Democratic senators who had telegraphed a possible vote for acquittal. A Democrat from a state that Trump won by 40 percentage points in both 2016 and 2020, Manchin has bucked his party before and was the only Democrat to vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Manchin was also twice considered for the post of Energy Secretary in the Trump administration.
As far as the upcoming Senate trial of Trump, Manchin will lean on the evidence that is presented.
"They (House members) believe strongly, and a lot of us believe strongly, that if there was ever a reason for our founding fathers to have the Articles of Impeachment in the Constitution, this was it. Sedition was it. That is exactly what happened, so we have to make sure that we go through the process.”
He called the evidence “overwhelming."
As far as his own spending priorities, he has called for up to $4 trillion in infrastructure spending. Manchin said that he is resolute in his dedication to improving infrastructure.
"I have said the same thing to President Obama, I said it to President Trump and I will say it to President Biden: do infrastructure," Manchin said. "I think if we had a long term package, aggressive and put a $4 trillion package over ten years for infrastructure, we could take care of the economy and unemployment and we could rebuild America.
"Every state could rebuild, every person could have internet service. Other than that, we just have to get along and make reasonable decisions.”
