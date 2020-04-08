CHARLESTON – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has sent a letter calling for the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC) to hold a hearing on the reported patient abuse by a former doctor at the Beckley Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC).
Dr. Jonathan Yates was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed recently with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law — language used to describe crimes committed while on duty. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The investigation into allegations of sexual assaults at the Beckley hospital was announced last fall at the same time that federal prosecutors were conducting a sweeping criminal probe into the deaths of up to 11 patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. Attorneys have said two of those deaths have been ruled homicides from wrongful insulin injections.
The VA is the government’s second-largest department, responsible for 9 million military veterans.
— Senator Joe Manchin