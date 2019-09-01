CLARKSBURG – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., traveled to Clarksburg due to the ongoing homicide investigation at Louis A. Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center with VA officials.
Manchin wanted to address the questions people had surrounding suspicious deaths at the VA hospital.
Two elderly veterans were killed using injected insulin; neither man was diagnosed with diabetes. Officials found that both men’s blood sugar dropped, causing them to die a day apart. The deaths were reported to Manchin’s office in July 2018.
“We’re going to sit down with the staff; I have my staff here,” Manchin said. “We need answers and the family needs answers. I have spoken to the family members and they want answers.”
Following an address outside the VA center, Manchin entered the facility to speak with patients and staff, looking for answers to how the crime is being investigated and what information they have on the perpetrators.
“We’re all working hopefully to bring this to closure,” Manchin said. “We’ll make sure we find out exactly what happened, and whoever the perpetrators are, we want to make sure they’re caught.”
An official with the VA said the staff could not comment on the alleged wrongful deaths because the investigation is ongoing.
“I want to be careful that I don’t say something that impairs their investigation or might adversely affect the decisions they’re making,” said Glenn Snider, medical center director of the VA.
However, Manchin said he could speak on the status of the investigation, and said he is certain the staff, the investigators, the attorney general and the Department of Justice are focusing their efforts on the VA hospital.
“The attorney general told me that they’re going to put all their resources that’s needed for this to come to a conclusion as quickly as possible,” Manchin said. “In an ongoing investigation, they’re allowed to give me so much, I guess, but I’ll push as far as I can to get what’s needed.
“Whatever I find out and I can reveal that does not impede, I will gladly share with you,” Manchin said.
While Manchin said it’s been about a year since this investigation needed to be opened up, he said the biggest mysteries are how they found out it was an intentional homicide and what has happened in the time since.
“My biggest question is when,” Manchin said. “When did we know there were serious problems and allegations, when was the first death? Knowing it was an intentional homicide and not an accident.”
Going on more than a year since the deaths, Manchin said the situation is likely an emotional roller coaster to the families of the deceased, because of the way the allegations have unfolded.
“A year is a long time if you’re a family member,” Manchin said. “Knowing or not knowing or suspecting that something could have happened to your loved one and you thought something different happened, natural causes, and now all of a sudden it wasn’t – it’s pre-meditated – we need to know that.”
