A Beckley man who was first accused by a co-defendant of shooting to death a 23-year-old man in 2018 will now testify against the alleged triggerman, following a plea deal struck Tuesday before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich.
Angus Bonetto Moodie Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to the felony of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller told Dimlich that Marshall Ratliff, 25, of Beckley, had shot to death Joshua Webb, 23, on July 23, 2018.
"He knew (Ratliff) had committed the murder of Joshua Webb," Keller said. "He then took action to assist the direct perpetrator, after Moody witnessed the murder."
Moodie was initially charged with accessory before the fact, unlawful possession of a firearm and domestic battery for an unrelated active warrant.
Police alleged that Ratliff admitted to pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Webb because he allegedly "didn't like the way Webb looked at his girlfriend."
"The murderer gave the gun to Mr. Moodie, who then hid it," Keller said.
When police apprehended Moodie in July 2018, he told police Ratliff pulled the trigger. During a second round of questioning, Ratliff admitted he was the gunman.
Moodie took detectives to a location near Alaska Avenue where they recovered a .22 caliber revolver used in the murder, Keller said.
Due to a previous conviction of malicious wounding in Mercer County Circuit Court, Moodie was barred from possessing a gun.
Moodie was sentenced to five years on each consecutively for a 10-year penitentiary sentence.
As a condition of the plea deal with Keller, Moodie must offer "truthful testimony in any forthcoming trial" of Ratliff.