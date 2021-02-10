A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 219 North in Fairlea.
Identified by Greenbrier County Sheriff’s officers as Johnny Ray Howard Jr., age 39, the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a media release issued by Sheriff Bruce Sloan.
The driver of the northbound vehicle that hit Howard remained at the scene following the incident, Sloan said.
“The incident remains under investigation, and the name of the driver will be forthcoming,” Sloan told The Register-Herald, noting that the initial investigation indicated that Howard was in the roadway when struck by the vehicle.
Greenbrier Sheriff’s Deputy S.C. Havens is the investigating officer. He was assisted at the scene by other members of the sheriff’s office and the Lewisburg Police Department.
In the wake of the incident, which occurred along a roadway without sidewalks, Sloan offered some safety tips for pedestrians who are walking along similar roads and streets.
“When walking along roadways at night, try to avoid wearing dark-colored clothing,” the sheriff said. “If that is not possible, at least wear something that makes (you) visible to motorists. Pay attention to your surroundings and be aware of traffic; avoid wearing ear buds or other items that might inhibit the ability to hear traffic or sounds.
“Individuals should avoid walking near roadways if their condition is impaired by drugs or alcohol.”
Sloan added that, if possible, a pedestrian should walk against the traffic flow, rather than with it, noting that in areas like Fairlea, however, one-way traffic removes that option.