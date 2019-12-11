A Beckley man who managed to steal a jacket from Ollie's and a pack of cigarettes from Save-a-Lot in 2018 before being arrested by a Beckley Police Department officer on a wide array of felony first-degree robbery charges was sentenced to serve 70 to 83 years in prison on Wednesday by Raleigh County Circuit Judge Darl Poling.
Kevin Wayne Saunders, 32, had pleaded guilty Nov. 6 before Poling to four counts of felony first-degree robbery, one count of second degree robbery and a count of battery.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Saunders’ pleas were in relation to a series of robberies that happened at Ollie’s and Papa John’s in Beckley on Oct. 29, 2018.
Keller said Saunders had gone into Ollie’s and stolen a jacket. After exiting the store, he entered Save-a-Lot, assaulted a clerk and stole cigarettes.
“The battery charge was when a good Samaritan witnessed Saunders robbing the woman and tried to protect her,” said Keller. “He was rewarded by Saunders punching him in the face and then fleeing.”
In the Ollie’s parking lot area, Keller said, Saunders approached citizens and by force demanded that they give him their vehicles.
Keller said that Saunders told many of the motorists that he had a gun. Several dialed 911 and reported that Saunders was holding a gun in his jacket and pointing it at other people. One caller told 911 that the gun was visible.
Keller said that Saunders ran across Robert C. Byrd Drive to a Papa John’s restaurant when he was unable to steal a car at the shopping center. He then took another shot at snagging a getaway ride when he used force and demanded that the Papa John’s manager hand over his car. He also told the employees he had a gun and threatened them, Keller reported.
Meanwhile, a lone Beckley Police Department officer, Ptl. Nicole Rowe, came on the scene. Rowe ordered Saunders to stop, but he refused and threatened to shoot her.
He began to run, and Rowe and the Papa John’s manager gave chase.
Keller said Rowe subdued Saunders and arrested him and that he confessed to the robberies.
At Saunders' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, some of those motorists he had approached and grabbed in the parking lot spoke, telling the court that they had been frightened for their lives and suffered bruising when Saunders grabbed them.
On Wednesday, Poling noted that Saunders has had an addiction to illegal drugs since age 14 and that, at age 32, he had apparently taken no steps to get help for his disease. Meanwhile, he had earned a lengthy criminal record, Poling said.
The judge noted that the crimes on Oct. 29, 2018, had been violent before sentencing Saunders to 15 years for three of the robbery charges and 20 years for the robbery at Papa John's, five to 18 years on the second-degree robbery charge in which he threatened to kill a victim but did not touch her.
Poling ordered all sentences to run consecutively except for the battery charge, which will run concurrently.
Keller said after the hearing that she was pleased with the setence.
"Well-deserved," she added.