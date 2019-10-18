A father who admitted to throwing his 3-month-old son on the floor in January pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse causing serious bodily injury and to malicious assault before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich.
Michael Burgess, 23, of Beckley, was arrested in January on charges of abusing his infant son and remanded to Southern Regional Jail after a judge revoked his bond.
According to Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller, Burgess and his wife were the parents of the baby, who was born in October 2018.
In January, Burgess and the baby's mother brought the baby to Raleigh General Hospital. The baby was suffering seizures and transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center.
Child Protective Services had investigated Burgess in the past, according to statements made to detectives.
The baby had been in Burgess' care when the seizures started, and both Burgess and the baby's mother denied knowing why the infant was sick.
A CAMC physician contacted Raleigh County Sheriff's Office to report that the baby had a severe brain bleed and older injuries, which were clearly the result of the child being physically abused.
"The defendant then confessed he was aggravated with the baby and slammed the baby down on the floor, causing the baby to hit his head," said Keller. "The mother essentially confessed to she witnessed Burgess shaking the baby before the baby's seizures."
He said he threw the baby because the baby was crying.
A disturbing video was recovered by Raleigh Sheriff's Detective Wayne Long.
Keller said the video shows Burgess standing and the mother sitting while the baby is still on the floor, moments after Burgess threw him.
"They videoed the baby on the floor before they ever brought him to the hospital, and videoed the baby laying on the floor, having seizures," said the prosecutor. "They were making a video on their phone of this little baby lying there having a seizure."
Burgess said the video was made because he had "had problems" with Child Protectives Services.
As terms of the plea, Burgess faces a $1,000 mandatory fine and an aggregate sentence of four to 20 years.
Keller said legislators need to increase sentencing guidelines for those who cause serious bodily injury to a child. A bill seeking to do so recently failed in Charleston.
"It's astounding to me, how many cases of child abuse that you have of young infants, and you have parents complaining that they get aggravated because a baby cries," said Keller. "Why do people have babies if they are capable of being so aggravated by a baby's cry that they inflict violence?
"That's what babies do. Someone needs to teach people, that's what babies do.
"I'm pleased to say the baby has recovered very well," said Keller. "It was unclear whether the baby would live, but the little boy is doing very well."
The baby's mother is in jail on charges related to the same incident, added Keller.
Burgess' sentencing hearing is on Dec. 20.